DreamWeddingHub.com launched in India as one-stop online wedding planning marketplace for 35+ verified services

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: DreamWeddingHub.com, the leading, all-in-one Indian online wedding planing platform has been launched, making the organization of Indian weddings and couples, stress-free, by not having to juggle multiple calls and WhatsApp groups. Mr. Amit Kumar Saini and Mansi Gulati in 2023, Dream Wedding Hub streamlines over 35 categories of verified wedding services on single platform as complete digital wedding planning solution.

The Problem Every Indian Couple faces

Planning an Indian wedding. Where, for most families, happiness ends in stress and the rest of it is spent chasing unconfirmed caterers and absent decorators while being on multiple calls with both parents simultaneously. And that's exactly what Dream Wedding Hub exists to end. It directly connects families with a pool of over verified vendors in every category - from photographers to dhol players, caterers to mehndi artists, decorators to singers, wedding detectives to helicopter services, destination wedding planners and more. there's everything families need, from their pre-wedding ceremonies right to their post-wedding functions. Every wedding planning tool, RSVP management to making guest list, budget calculator to Hashtag Generator, As Big acheivment Virtual wedding try on, the platform has complete wedding planning tools and solutions.

One Platform, Over 35 Services, Any Budget. Any Destination

Unlike the traditional vendor listings, DreamWeddingHub.com is an actual marketplace where each vendor has been vetted, each review is real, and each family whether they are from a small town or a planned fort wedding in Rajasthan has an equally level playing field when it comes to selecting premium options and doesn't have to rely on inside-connections or expensive brokers to access.

"We had this constant question -- is this the easiest it can be for a family to plan a wedding? Since for most of the families, it's their first time. Created this platform keeping in mind, every Dream Wedding should be stress free or smooth experience with top notch planning tools and services offered by Dream Wedding Hub to promote #WedInIndia.

Said Amit Kumar Saini and Mansi Gulati Owner, Dream Wedding Hub.

A Dedicated Solution for To-Be Wed Couples from Abroad

This has enabled Indian diaspora families settled in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and Gulf to have, for the first time, a one stop shop to plan a wedding in India from abroad, by browsing through verified vendors, checking the prices, and making direct bookings without relying on relatives far away.

"Indian wedding isn't just an event for them, its a whole life family story. Whatever we help them, however big or small it is, it's part of the life story. We look forward to doing that every day." says Mansi Gulati, Co-Founder, Dream Wedding Hub.

DreamWeddingHub.com launched on www.dreamweddinghub.com access this comprehensive portal from any device and reach out to families across the globe.

About Dream Wedding Hub

Dreamweddinghub.com is India's first comprehensive wedding planning platform, launched in 2023 by Amit Kumar Saini and Mansi Gulati, and has more than 35 verified categories of services- from wedding photography, catering, decoration, wedding entertainment, bridal attire, destination wedding, etc across all price ranges and all Indian cities. Accessible through on all devices.

Media & User Contact: info@dreamweddinghub.com | +91 9376717777

Vendor Contact: sales@dreamweddinghub.com | +91 9610733747

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