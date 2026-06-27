Driv™ Appoints Mahendra Singh Dhoni As Brand Ambassador In A Landmark First For The Global Aftermarket Giant

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: In a watershed moment for the Indian automotive aftermarket industry, DRiV™-- the dedicated aftermarket business group of Tenneco, that has brought together some of the industry's most trusted brands under one powerful aftermarket identity announced the appointment of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's most celebrated cricketing icon, as its National Brand Ambassador. The partnership represents the company's inaugural association with a celebrity ambassador -- reflecting the strategic importance of India while reinforcing DRiV's commitment to shaping the future of the country's automotive aftermarket as the industry's most comprehensive and trusted House of Brands.

The announcement was made at an exclusive, high-profile Meet & Greet event held at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai, attended by the company's executive and commercial leadership, key Channel Partners and select automotive stakeholders -- bringing together trusted partners and industry leaders from across India's automotive aftermarket ecosystem. At the heart of this association lies a powerful alignment of values. Both DRiV™ and MS Dhoni embody trust earned over time, reliability demonstrated through consistent performance, and the confidence that comes from making the right decisions when they matter most.

In a country where vehicle owners and mechanics alike seek familiarity and assurance before choosing a spare part, DRiV's decision to build its master brand identity around the figure of MS Dhoni is a calculated, strategic masterstroke. Dhoni -- renowned across India and the world as Captain Cool -- embodies the very qualities that consumers demand from their auto parts: performance without failure, consistency without compromise, and trust without question.

Chintan Sopariwala, President - DRiV, added:

"Many of DRiV's brands have been serving customers for more than 100 years globally, and we are just as excited about the next century as we were about the first. MS Dhoni represents the same enduring values that define our brands: leadership, consistency, humility, and the ability to perform when it matters most. We are thrilled to partner with him as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence across the Indian subcontinent."

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Vice President & General Manager - DRiV South Asia, said:

"India's aftermarket is one of the most dynamic automotive sectors globally. DRiV™ brings a portfolio of over 30 globally trusted brands, backed by original equipment engineering and decades of heritage. Our partnership with MS Dhoni, a symbol of trust, consistency, and excellence, reflects the values that define DRiV. Backed by a robust nationwide distribution network, deep engagement with mechanics, a comprehensive portfolio spanning passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, and a strong OE heritage, DRiV continues to raise the benchmark for quality, reliability, and performance in India's automotive aftermarket."

Sharing his thoughts on the association Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni added:

"I am pleased to be associated with DRiV and its portfolio of well-known products. As someone who is passionate about motorcycles and their spare parts, and enjoys working on my bikes & cars myself, I understand the importance of high-quality components and reliable performance. I look forward to this partnership."

DRiV's House of Brands: A Portfolio Built on a Century of Excellence

Long before the Indian aftermarket began attracting the attention it commands today, DRiV™ and its portfolio of globally renowned brands were already deeply embedded in the fabric of Indian mobility. Through the formidable legacies of Federal-Mogul and Tenneco -- two names that have been synonymous with automotive engineering excellence for over a century -- DRiV™ has been supplying Indian workshops, garages, fleet operators, and vehicle owners with world-class components spanning ride performance, sealing, filtration, and beyond. Brands such as Monroe®, Champion®, Goetze, GTP, Ferodo, FP Diesel, AE, Wagner have not merely participated in the Indian market -- they have helped define its standards.

With a commanding presence across 53 countries, 80+ locations, 13 world-class manufacturing sites, 28 strategically positioned distribution centres, and a dedicated workforce of over 9,000 professionals, DRiV™ operates at a scale that few in the global automotive aftermarket can rival. Its portfolio of more than 30 iconic brands carries a rich heritage of engineering precision and enduring market trust -- each name a testament to decades of innovation and performance. Spanning multiple vehicle systems and maintenance categories, DRiV™ is uniquely equipped to address the full breadth of aftermarket needs across passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, heavy-duty trucks, and off-highway applications, delivering not just products, but confidence and reliability at every turn.

The Indian automotive aftermarket is estimated to be among the fastest growing in the world, driven by a rapidly expanding vehicle parc, increasing average vehicle age, and growing awareness among vehicle owners about the importance of quality parts. In this landscape, DRiV's entry as a visible, consumer-facing House of Brands -- backed by the credibility of MS Dhoni -- has the potential to reshape how Indians think about, choose, and trust their auto parts.

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