PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Druid Sport has secured four landmark regional partnerships for the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the reigning world champions, strengthening AFA's commercial presence across the Indian subcontinent and underlining the agency's growing capability in the region.

The agreements underline Druid Sport's growing capability in Asia, combining local market knowledge with international rightsholder representation, sponsorship sales strategy and brand partnership delivery.

Working across India and neighbouring markets, Druid Sport has secured agreements with TVS Motor Company, KT, LEGXI and Jagdale Industries, covering mobility, personal care, collectibles and healthcare. The partnerships reflect a focus on sectors with strong growth and relevance to the region's large and engaged football audience.

Roshan Joseph, General Manager, Commercial Partnerships of Druid Sport India, said: "Our approach in the Indian subcontinent has been to build partnerships that move beyond awareness, bringing the Argentina brand closer to fans through products, platforms and experiences that are part of everyday consumer life. The four partnerships already secured demonstrate the strength of that approach, creating locally relevant collaborations across high-growth categories while delivering meaningful value for AFA and its partners. Even with the FIFA World Cup now underway, our India team continues to progress further opportunities for AFA in the region, underlining both the scale of demand and the strength of Druid Sport's local market presence. More broadly, we see a significant opportunity to bridge the gap between ambitious Indian brands and leading international rightsholders, helping both sides unlock long-term commercial value."

The partnership with TVS Motor Company will centre on national campaigns and fan engagement activity, using the Argentina National Team to connect with consumers across India and providing a platform for national marketing activity that brings together one of India's leading mobility brands with the global appeal, winning mentality and fan engagement power of the Argentina National Team.

In the personal care category, AFA has partnered with KT on a product-led collaboration that has already been brought to market, with the GOAT Edition range featuring Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez connecting the identity of the Argentina National Team with everyday consumer products, supported by retail and marketing activation.

Druid Sport also brokered an agreement with LEGXI as its Official Collectibles Partner in the region, with the collaboration now live across officially licensed memorabilia, enabling fans to access authenticated products linked to the team's history and tapping into growing demand for sports collectibles in the market.

The partnership with Jagdale Industries will expand its OTC healthcare portfolio across India, combining a pioneering healthcare brand, built on "Excellence through quality and innovation", with the global appeal and winning mentality of the Argentina National Team.

Together, these agreements give AFA a strong presence across key consumer categories in the region, creating more consistent and relevant touchpoints with fans.

About Druid Sport

Druid Sport is an international sports marketing agency specialising in advisory, sponsorship rights sales and events. Operating across six key regions, with offices in Mumbai, Beijing, Dublin, Lisbon, Geneva and Riyadh, the agency combines local market insight with a global network to deliver effective commercial partnerships for rightsholders and brands, drawing on experience across multiple sports, international properties and major events.

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