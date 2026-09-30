Dushyant Kapoor's Superhero Film ULKAA Trends on YouTube as Teaser Sparks Fan Support

VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: A hero cursed 66 million years ago is now freed. With this intriguing premise, Dushyant Kapoor's upcoming superhero film ULKAA has unveiled its official teaser, drawing online reactions and introducing audiences to a new chapter of the DK Superhero Universe (DKSU).

According to the makers, the teaser reached No. 8 on a YouTube trending list following its release. The milestone, alongside reaction videos and encouraging audience comments, marks a moment of celebration for the independent production.

Written and directed by Kapoor under DK FILMS, ULKAA stars Shray Rai Tiwari, Deepak Kalra, Pradeep Kabra and Ojasvi Sharma. Its teaser was also featured by ETimes on September 27.

The story follows Aawin, an assistant archaeologist whose discovery of a mysterious celestial ring transforms his life. When the ring binds itself to him, he is drawn into a dangerous conflict involving extraordinary powers and celestial beings. What begins as an archaeological discovery becomes a battle for survival, connecting an ancient curse with consequences unfolding in the present.

The film's central idea carries a darker promise: with great power comes great destruction.

Online, viewers have expressed encouragement for the film's ambition. In a Reddit discussion, one wrote:

"Trailer looks cool i hope like other indipendent movies Indian audience will accept it too."

Another responded: "This is good".

Discussions have also touched on the cinematography, visual effects and character's origins. YouTube creator Prem Unfiltered published a dedicated teaser reaction and review, adding another voice to the conversation around the film.

ULKAA will be DKSU's first theatrical film, relaunching for cinemas the superhero universe Kapoor has been building since 2016. Beginning with Mahakaal, followed by Boom: Magic Pencil Returns in 2018 and Suitboy in 2020, his journey now moves towards a larger cinematic canvas.

For Kapoor and the DK FILMS team, this chapter represents years of persistence and the challenges of creating superhero stories independently. The audience encouragement surrounding the teaser gives that effort a meaningful public milestone.

For longtime followers, ULKAA continues a familiar creative journey. For new viewers, it opens the door to a mysterious world where an ordinary discovery unleashes extraordinary consequences.

A new hero emerges. A universe begins again.

ULKAA. Coming soon to cinemas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)