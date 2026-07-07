DUSQ Makes Kickstarter History, Fastest Indian Healthtech Company to Hit USD 1 Million

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: DUSQ, an India-founded sleeptech company, has become the fastest Indian startup to cross USD 1 million in revenue on Kickstarter, achieving the milestone within the opening days of its US campaign launch on June 9, 2026. While the broader conversation about Indian consumer hardware is still taking shape, DUSQ has already garnered both credibility and excitement at a global scale. It stands as one of the most significant demonstrations to date that world-class hardware can be conceived, engineered, and clinically validated entirely within India and still command first-mover demand in the world's most competitive consumer market.

The company did not attempt to fit into the well-established category of trackers that others like Oura, Whoop and Garmin gained their footing in. Instead, they developed the world's first closed-loop sleep regulation system that takes care of every moment integral to a good night's sleep. The company's behind-the-ear sleep regulation device was built, tested, and clinically trialled entirely out of an in-house sleep lab. Now, it is being shipped to American backers ahead of a broader US rollout planned for September 2026.

The milestone places DUSQ among a small number of Indian consumer hardware companies to win meaningful early traction in the US market, and comes less than two years after the company secured a three-Shark deal on Shark Tank India. On Kickstarter specifically, DUSQ has surpassed every previous Indian health tech company on the platform, including Ultrahuman, whose original Ring campaign raised approximately USD 500,000 in total. As DUSQ scales toward its US retail launch, the company is simultaneously expanding its India-based team, with more than 60 open roles across engineering, design, biotech, and growth functions.

A hard problem, solved out of India

At just 12 grams and 7.2 millimetres, DUSQ's closed-loop sleep regulation system works from wind-down to wake-up. It sits behind the ear, reads the autonomic nervous system in real time, and responds the moment sleep is disrupted, delivering adaptive vagus and vestibular nerve stimulation to guide the body back into deeper sleep before the sleeper ever knows something went wrong. Every other sleep device on the market tells you what happened the night before. DUSQ changes what happens during it.

The science behind that claim was built entirely in-house. DUSQ's proprietary sleep lab has collected more than 50 million physiological data points. The company has completed one clinical trial with a second currently underway, holds CDSCO certification in India, and deploys an FDA-cleared stimulation modality for insomnia. The results from its double-blind, controlled trials are the kind that make the category sit up: 31 per cent more deep sleep. 38 percent improvement in heart rate variability. 22 per cent fewer night awakenings.

Central to DUSQ's approach is SQ, or Sleep Quotient, their proprietary metric measuring the body's capacity to produce sleep, in contrast to traditional sleep scores that only describe what has already occurred. Building SQ required the kind of full-stack work -- sensor hardware, signal processing, biostatistics, and real-time intervention algorithms - that is rare to assemble inside a single Indian startup.

From Shark Tank to a US Kickstarter record

DUSQ's US debut followed more than 2,000 first-generation commercial users in India and a Kickstarter waitlist exceeding 10,000 people. The company's USD 1 million-plus opening places it among the fastest Indian-founded hardware companies to hit that mark on the platform, and signals that a science-first, India-built medtech product can compete directly in one of the world's most saturated consumer health markets.

"We did not enter a category. We built one. From India. That is what these million dollars represent, not a product win, a category win," said Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Co-founder and CEO of DUSQ, who is also a physician.

"Sleep is too personal to be sold through hype. Most brands borrow desire from culture; we had to build our own. A million-dollar opening tells us people were willing to believe in a future of sleep they hadn't experienced yet," said Gursakhi Lugani, Chief Taste Officer at DUSQ.

The company's seed round of approximately USD 3 million was led by Fireside Ventures, one of India's largest consumer venture capital firms, with participation from Antler India and Climber Capital.

Now hiring and building the next phase from India

With its US retail launch a month away, DUSQ is expanding its India-based team across more than 50 open roles spanning hardware engineering, embedded systems, signal processing, biotech, product design, content, growth, customer success, sleep coaching, and operations.

DUSQ is looking for people who want to work on problems that lack existing playbooks, whether that means building closed-loop biological systems from scratch, creating content for a category that has never been explained before, or supporting a community of users experiencing something genuinely new.

"The problems we are solving here do not exist as job descriptions anywhere else. We are building the sensing, stimulation, and intelligence layers simultaneously on real human physiology in real time. If that sounds hard, it is. That is exactly the point," said Mitansh Khurana, who leads technology at DUSQ.

"Some of the most important problems cannot be solved by engineering alone or science alone. They require curiosity, empathy, and the willingness to work across disciplines. That intersection is where we choose to build every day," said Shalmali Kadu, who leads product at DUSQ.

"I have helped scale consumer brands to nine figures in revenue, and I have never seen a product where the technology this early actually matches the ambition of the pitch," said Ronak Shah, Growth Advisor at DUSQ. "If you want to build something that has to work, not just look good in a deck, this is the place to do it."

DUSQ's open roles are listed on the company's careers page, with a focus on candidates based in India who want to work on a product now live and selling in the US market.

About DUSQ

Founded in 2023 by Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Shalmali Kadu, and Mitansh Khurana, DUSQ is a sleep science and recovery company. Grounded in a regulation-first hypothesis and backed by over 50 million physiological data points, the company combines neuroscience and hardware design to define a new category in sleep technology. DUSQ is headquartered in India and is preparing for its global launch, starting with the United States.

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