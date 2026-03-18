Duville Estates Unveils the Final Instalment of its 31-Acre Riverdale Micro-Township

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: To mark one of the most important milestones in the storeyed development of the iconic 31-acre Riverdale micro-township, Duville Estates Private Limited announced the launch of the final residential tower at Riverdale Grand. The announcement was made at a marquee event, 'Building Together', to the channel community.

Duville Estates has used its proprietary 'Design-Thinking' to redraw the contours of the apartments in order to maximize the relevance of the product offering with discerning clientele seeking large spacious 3 Bed apartments in the central precinct of Kharadi. With the spatial contours redrawn, this last residential tower takes the internal space and the living and dining areas in particular to a whole different level in terms of a living experience. Riverdale Grand-B4 delivers a superior living experience given its spacious patios and the unhindered views across the riverfront and the city and last but not least the amenities that provide a holistic living experience within the residential community.

The gathering brought together the company's extended sales ecosystem to celebrate not just the launch, but the power of enduring partnerships. The evening was marked by an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation as channel partners received the first official preview of the newly launched tower. Through an immersive presentation and dialogue, Duville Estates reinforced its long-term vision and commitment to exceeding customer expectations with the design of a product that is par excellence which sets new benchmarks. This event brought out a warm and spontaneous Q & A session with Mr. Tushad B. Dubash, the Director of Duville Estates and reinstated the purpose that Duville Estates attaches to its relationships with the channel as strategic partners building collective outcomes. 'Building Together' was testimony to this symbiotic relationship that has fuelled the success of Riverdale over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tushad B. Dubash, Director, Duville Estates, said, "Riverdale Grand Building B4 represents an important milestone chronicling the completion of a journey which comprises of 5 residential communities and 2 commercial entities beginning with Riverdale Heights and moving onto Riverdale Residences, Riverdale Suites and then Riverdale Grove and now Riverdale Grand. We stand committed to creating long-term value through well thought-through design, execution a holistic lifestyle environment and aim to continue this through our impending launches on schedule."

The overwhelming participation at 'Building Together' reaffirmed the strong confidence that the channel community places in the Duville Estates brand. The launch of B4 can appropriately be termed as the crown in the Riverdale development.

About Duville Estates

Duville Estates is a renowned real estate developer operating in Mumbai and Pune. Recognized for delivering high-quality residential and commercial properties, the company is committed to redefining urban living through exceptional building design, modern amenities, and a customer-first approach. The company has been responsible for transforming the urban landscape through the creation and delivery of benchmarks in the markets it operates in.

Its 'Design-Thinking' processes and application reflect its commitment and planning that goes into the building elevation design, the master plan and the residential community design that deliver exceedingly well-planned residential developments. The 'Design-Thinking' process also reflects the research and customer need by delivering zero-wastage apartments and the lifestyle amenities that are substantive of its customer-first approach.

Driven by the core values of ethics, trust, and transparency, Duville Estates focuses on exceeding customer expectations. Its flagship 31-acre micro-township, Riverdale, exemplifies this vision with the delivery of completed projects such as Riverdale Heights, Riverdale Residences, and Riverdale Suites, as well as upcoming projects like Riverdale Grove and Riverdale Grand.

Duville Estates adopts a methodical approach towards Sustainability with the 1st phase of Riverdale having achieved an IGBC Gold Certification and the 2nd phase being awarded a Platinum Certification by ASSOCHAM - GEM (Green Energy Management), the highest green building certification, making it one of the very few Five-Star Pre-Certified residential projects in Pune.

For more information, please visit www.duville.com.

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