Dylect Aims to Achieve 1000 Crore Revenue Milestone by 2027

New Delhi [India], April 5: Dylect, the brand is set to spearhead the innovative electronics equipment industry, today announced its plan to generate a remarkable 1000 crore revenue within the next three years. The company has already taken significant steps towards achieving this goal by successfully launching its product line in the Auto equipment category.

Subsequently, the company aims for 5X growth in sales over the next 2 years with its extensive plans of launching new product lines such as Solar Lights & Panels, Home Appliances, Home Furnishing, and Decor and further expanding the existing Auto equipment segment with some niche products like Dash cams, Car Purifiers, and other car care and safety products.

The brand also intends to raise approximately 200 crores in funding to support its backend integration. Dylect's objective is to capture a 10% market share within the Indian auto equipment, Solar Lights & Panels, Home Appliances, Home Furnishing, and Decor category segments within two years.

With a strong emphasis on performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Dylect aims to become a leading player in the market. Commenting on the launch, Anuj Bhatia, MD of Dylect said, 'We've committed over 100 crores investment to Dylect. Our offerings are a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, exceptional design, and superior build quality, aimed at providing unmatched experiences to our esteemed clientele, distinguishing us from competitors. We aim to surpass a turnover of 400 crores by 2025 and strive towards achieving a revenue target of 1000 crores within the next three years."

The company's strategic retail approach revolves around partnering with renowned online marketplaces, Amazon being the primary focus. By leveraging the vast reach and convenience of online platforms, Dylect is poised to connect with a wide range of customers and maximize its revenue potential.

"With our concrete expansion plans and strategic partnerships on the charts, we are confident in our ability to achieve our revenue targets and establish Dylect as one of the niche players in the industry as we already see a great demand for our newly launched products including the High-Pressure Washer range, Tyre Inflators, and Car Vacuum Cleaners. Our goal is to develop Dylect into a lifestyle brand that enhances every moment and experience through its array of specialized products", added Bhatia.

After establishing a strong presence in the Indian market, Dylect has ambitious expansion plans to enter the global markets through Amazon.

Dylect

Dylect has been launched as one of the most innovative electronics equipment brands that are benchmarked to introduce technology into your lifestyle. Its minimalist designs, powered by innovation, not only bring convenience to your everyday functions but enhance your lifestyle. The brand has made its mark in the industry with a unique range of auto equipments which includes an essential range of products such as pressure washers, tyre inflators, etc. With its trailblazing range, the brand targets smart, tech-savvy auto enthusiasts who believe in exploring niche products to maintain sustainability. Assuring the best-in-class after-sales Services, the company holds extensive customer relationships and direct marketing channels. Founded by Anuj Bhatia, Founder of eTrade, India's leading e-commerce aggregator, the brand Dylect is set to make significant strides in the Indian e-commerce space. With its products presently available at a leading marketplace Amazon, the company is also working on an extensive omni-channel retail strategy for further expansions.

