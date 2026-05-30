E Factor Experiences Limited Reports FY26 Consolidated Revenue of INR 191.44 Crore, Up 11.6%

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30: E Factor Experiences Limited (NSE SME: EFACTOR), one of India's leading large-scale event execution and experiential infrastructure companies, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors approved the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Noida. The year was marked by solid top-line growth, strategic investment in in-house capability, and a step-change in the scale and quality of opportunities entering the order book.

Performance Highlights

Revenue Growth Despite Headwinds: Consolidated Revenue from Operations grew 11.6% to INR 191.44 crore, reflecting strong underlying demand and the Company's ability to win and execute larger, more complex mandates. Top-line performance could have been materially higher but for the geopolitical disruption in West Asia, which led to the postponement or cancellation of approximately INR 35-40 crore of confirmed business in-year.

A Deliberate Year of Investment: The modest 2.5% moderation in Consolidated PAT to INR 19.67 crore reflects deliberate reinvestment, not operational weakness. Employee Benefit Expenses rose 11.7% as the Company expanded its in-house team to 75+ across five disciplines; depreciation and finance costs rose in step with investment in fixed assets and project-execution working capital. These are the foundations of FY27 delivery capacity.

Strong Liquidity Position: The Consolidated Current Ratio improved to 2.08x (from 1.78x) and Consolidated Net Worth grew 24% to INR 90.32 crore. The Company is focused on accelerating collections and improving its Debt Service Coverage through milestone-linked billing on all future large-scale projects.

Experiential Tourism - A Breakout Year: Wholly-owned subsidiary E Factor Adventure Tourism Pvt. Ltd. delivered revenue of INR 11.23 crore with Profit After Tax surging 3,900% to INR 1.32 crore, operating curated adventure and cultural tourism experiences at iconic destinations including Jaipur, Hampi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Riding India's Orange Economy Wave

The performance is anchored by a powerful policy tailwind. The Hon'ble Prime Minister, at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in January 2026, noted that India's creative economy - driven by culture, content and innovation - is "positioning the country as a global leader in emerging sectors." The Union Budget 2026 placed the "Orange Economy" at the centre of the national agenda, targeting 2 million AVGC jobs by 2030 alongside nationwide creative-economy labs.

E Factor is among the very few listed pure-play vehicles through which public investors can participate in this theme, operating across all six strategic verticals the national vision identifies: cultural infrastructure, immersive experiences, experiential tourism, live entertainment, heritage redevelopment, and owned intellectual property.

FY27 Outlook - A Pipeline Built for the Next Level

E Factor enters FY27 with the strongest pipeline in its history - a qualified opportunity base of over INR 500 crore, against which management is targeting a measured 60% conversion. The pipeline is weighted towards permanent installations, immersive museums, heritage redevelopment and cultural experience centres, with 18-36 month delivery cycles and higher ticket sizes.

From Event Fees to Annuity Revenue: Every large permanent installation is being structured to include a long-term Operations & Maintenance relationship, converting one-time project revenue into recurring, high-visibility annuity income. This improves revenue predictability, deepens client relationships, and positions the Company for a re-rating as the annuity layer grows.

Building India's Most Distinctive IP Portfolio

Shiva Immersive - Global Recognition: The Company's flagship owned IP, Shiva Immersive - a daily-ticketed immersive cultural experience - was recognised at the WXO World Experience Summit during London Experience Week 2026, the global gathering of the $13 trillion experience economy, earning its place on the world stage as an originally-Indian immersive format.

Entry into Concert Touring: E Factor served as co-promoter for the India leg of Dream Theater's 40th Anniversary World Tour (Bengaluru and Kolkata, January-February 2026) - the GRAMMY-winning band's first India shows in nearly a decade. The profit-positive engagement marks the Company's deliberate entry into the global concert touring business.

Bridal Retreat & EDS: The Company is piloting Bridal Retreat, a scalable premium destination-wedding format, and will this year host the Experience Design Summit (EDS) in India - a first-of-its-kind inbound convening that brings the world's leading experience designers to Bharat.

Management Commentary

"FY26 was, by design, a year of building. We chose to absorb a difficult external shock rather than chase short-term profit, and we used the year to deepen our in-house team, sharpen our IP portfolio, and qualify the largest pipeline in our history. The Shiva Immersive recognition in London, our entry into concert touring with Dream Theater, and EDS bringing the world to Bharat - these are early signals of what E Factor is becoming."

Samit Garg - Managing Director, E Factor Experiences Limited

"The financials tell a disciplined story. We grew the top line 11.6% in a year that cost us INR 35-40 Crore in postponed mandates, while strengthening our Current Ratio to 2.08x and Net Worth to INR 90 Crore.

From FY27, now that we have spent 25 years learning how to render India's public imagination, the next 5 years and after will be about doing it at a scale that matters - building places where the world will visit, bring their children, feel something, and carry their emotion forward. Every large project will carry milestone-linked billing and concentration safeguards - protecting margins, accelerating collections, and improving Debt Service Coverage. The investment phase is behind us; the focus now shifts decisively to translating our pipeline into profitable, predictable revenue and delivering compounding value to our shareholders."

Jai Thakore - Chairman, E Factor Experiences Limited

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