E-Sutra Named Official India Partner of the STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: The STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation and E-Sutra, India's Web3 Alliance, today announced a strategic partnership designed to connect India's growing tokenised asset market with the wider global ecosystem for real-world asset tokenisation and digital securities.

Under the agreement, E-Sutra will serve as the official India Partner of the STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation. The organisations will work together to create a trusted channel for engagement among Indian issuers, financial institutions, regulators, policymakers, technology companies, professional services firms and other market participants exploring tokenisation.

The alliance combines the STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation's international network and tokenised asset ecosystem with E-Sutra's relationships across India's policy, financial, technology, entrepreneurial and media communities. Together, the organisations intend to help Indian participants access global knowledge, infrastructure and strategic relationships while giving international organisations a credible point of entry into India's developing tokenisation market.

"India has the talent, assets, financial institutions and technical capabilities to become one of the world's most important tokenisation markets," said Randy Goldberg, President of the STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation. "What the market needs is a trusted bridge connecting local leadership with international experience, infrastructure and relationships. E-Sutra is uniquely positioned to help us build that bridge. This partnership gives the Foundation a strong presence in India and creates meaningful new opportunities for our members to engage with one of the world's most dynamic economies."

The partnership will focus on four strategic priorities:

Market connectivity: Connecting Indian organisations with international tokenisation platforms, infrastructure providers, financial institutions, legal and compliance professionals, and other participants across the tokenised asset lifecycle.

Education and professional development: Creating educational programmes, workshops, training initiatives and industry content for professionals, institutions, issuers and policymakers seeking a practical understanding of tokenised assets and digital securities.

Policy and regulatory engagement: Supporting informed, constructive dialogue among regulators, policymakers, legal experts and industry participants about market structure, investor protection, compliance, interoperability and responsible innovation.

Cross-border ecosystem development: Building relationships between credible Indian issuers and service providers and international capital-market participants, technology partners and professional networks, subject to applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

"India is at an inflection point," said Kanhaiya Singh, Co-Founder of E-Sutra. "Institutions are examining new market infrastructure, entrepreneurs are developing globally relevant solutions, and policymakers are considering how tokenisation can support economic growth while protecting market participants. Our partnership with the STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation connects India's emerging ecosystem with experienced organisations around the world. It will help move the conversation from isolated experimentation toward informed policy, institutional collaboration and commercially viable implementation."

Building India's Connections With the UAE and Global Markets

A key area of cooperation will be the India-UAE corridor. The organisations will seek to connect Indian market participants with financial and digital-asset hubs across the UAE and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council, while expanding relationships with institutions, investors, technology providers and professional services organisations in the United States and other international markets.

"India will not simply participate in the next phase of tokenisation; it has the scale, talent, assets and institutional depth to help shape it," said Raj Kapoor, Chief Strategy Advisor, STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation. "This alliance creates a practical bridge between India, the UAE, the wider GCC and the global financial ecosystem. By combining E-Sutra's local credibility and institutional relationships with the Foundation's international network, we can turn policy dialogue into education, strategic partnerships and credible tokenisation initiatives with real economic impact."

This cross-border focus reflects the increasingly global nature of tokenised markets. Issuers may require legal structuring, technology, compliance, identity, banking, custody, payments, fund administration, transfer agency, distribution and investor engagement across multiple jurisdictions. By connecting complementary expertise through a coordinated ecosystem, the partnership aims to help credible projects identify the resources and relationships needed to advance responsibly.

Supporting India's Evolving Tokenisation Framework

The alliance is being launched as policy interest in tokenised assets continues to grow across India. The Asset Tokenisation (Regulation) Bill, 2026, introduced in the Rajya Sabha, proposes a national framework addressing the issuance, trading, custody and settlement of tokenised real-world assets. Maharashtra is separately developing the proposed Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Assets Act, known as the DELTA Act, focused on blockchain-enabled land and property tokenisation.

These initiatives reflect increasing attention to the legal recognition of tokenised assets, regulatory coordination, custody, investor protection and the integration of blockchain infrastructure with established financial and property systems. The STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation and E-Sutra will support education and constructive industry dialogue as these discussions continue. Neither organisation acts as a regulator, securities intermediary or provider of legal or investment advice.

From Industry Dialogue to Practical Market Development

As part of the alliance, the organisations plan to convene policy roundtables and industry forums, develop education and training initiatives, facilitate institutional and professional introductions, and support the development of credible tokenisation use cases across India, the UAE, the wider GCC and international markets.

Potential areas of focus include real estate, infrastructure, private credit, commodities, funds, carbon markets, intellectual property and other asset classes in which tokenisation may improve market access, transparency, operational efficiency or capital formation.

The partnership is designed to move the discussion beyond technology alone and toward the complete market infrastructure required for adoption, including sound legal frameworks, regulatory alignment, asset preparation, institutional-grade technology, custody, compliance, distribution, investor protection and viable commercial models.

About E-Sutra

E-Sutra is India's Web3 Alliance, connecting founders, financial institutions, policymakers, regulators, infrastructure providers and domain experts to support the responsible growth of Web3 and tokenised digital asset ecosystems in India. Its work focuses on policy advocacy, regulatory sandboxing, global connectivity, industry standards and real-world use cases that can strengthen the Indian economy, deepen financial inclusion and improve market access.

Learn more at e-sutra.org.

About the STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation

The STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation is a global membership and industry-development organisation advancing real-world asset tokenisation, digital securities and compliant capital markets. Through education, events, directories, professional discovery, community resources and international partnerships, the Foundation connects the issuers, institutions, technology providers, legal and compliance professionals, investors and other organisations building the tokenised asset economy.

Learn more at stofdn.com.

Media Contacts

STO Foundation/Tokenized Asset Foundation

Randy Goldberg, President

randy@sto.foundation

stofdn.com

E-Sutra

Saptarshi Sanyal

saptarshi@e-sutra.com

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