PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20: EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity, AI governance, and responsible AI, today announced the launch of the Certified AI Governance Auditor (CAIGA), the industry's first hands-on AI governance audit certification designed to build audit capability by teaching professionals how to test controls, examine evidence, assess outcomes, and document findings across increasingly autonomous AI systems.

India is increasingly linking its ambition to shape global AI governance with practical assurance. At the September 12 BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the Global South to move from being rule-takers to rule-shapers. At home, the Safe & Trusted AI pillar of the IndiaAI Mission already emphasises transparency, accountability, algorithmic fairness, independent audit, and AI system assessment.

That combination of rule-shaping and independent audit raises the bar for AI assurance, requiring auditors to verify that controls work in practice, not simply that they exist.

India does not have a standalone AI law. AI is governed through the India AI Governance Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in November 2025, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, whose 2025 Rules bring most obligations into effect in May 2027. Amendments to the IT Rules have also required labelling of AI-generated content since February 20, 2026. The Reserve Bank of India's FREE-AI framework, published in August 2025, recommends board-approved AI policies for regulated entities.

Survey data indicates that governance has not kept pace with adoption. ServiceNow's Enterprise AI Maturity Index 2026 reported that enterprise AI investment in India grew 119% in a year, 54% of Indian organisations are deploying AI agents, and 22% have AI testing, auditing, and risk-assessment processes in place.

Indian courts have recently dealt with the consequences of unverified AI output. On September 2, 2026, the Supreme Court set aside a ₹425.28 crore customs penalty after finding that the order imposing it relied on non-existent cases, fake citations, and propositions that the Court described as an apparent AI hallucination. In July 2026, the Court set aside orders of company law tribunals that had relied on fabricated precedents.

CAIGA is built specifically to help auditors verify whether an organisation is doing what it claims to do, and whether controls are implemented as required by a given framework, regulation, or standard.

CAIGA is a 'how-to audit' programme and certification. Candidates conduct an audit of a fictional enterprise, control by control. Each candidate receives an educational license to the ComplyX platform, which maps to more than 90 regulations, frameworks, and standards.

"Understanding frameworks such as ISO/IEC 42001, the NIST AI RMF, and laws such as the EU AI Act is one thing; independently auditing against them is another. CAIGA develops that capability control by control, from testing requirements and examining evidence to assessing outcomes and documenting defensible findings," said Jay Bavisi, Founder & Group CEO, EC-Council.

The examination is proctored and open book. Candidates must be 18+ and qualify through official training with two years of relevant experience, or through an active recognized credential or equivalent experience in audit, GRC, risk, compliance, privacy, or information security.

Why CAIGA matters now

ISO/IEC 42001 requires organisations to conduct internal audits of their AI management system at planned intervals. CAIGA is intended for internal audit teams that currently either exclude AI systems from the audit plan or assess them using conventional IT audit checklists, and for external auditors who assess clients, suppliers, and third parties.

"Agents can crawl across enterprise systems, invoke APIs, access data, use unapproved tools, and create shadow AI outside formal governance. An auditor has to know where that activity started, what permissions the system had, what it touched, whether it crossed a boundary, and whether a human could stop it. That requires evidence from the system itself, not just a policy or checklist. CAIGA is designed to build that capability, control by control and evidence by evidence," said Bavisi.

The need for auditors who can trace and test agentic AI behaviour is already evident. McKinsey's 2026 AI Trust Maturity Survey found that only about 30% of organisations reach maturity level three or higher in strategy, governance, and agentic AI controls, while nearly 60% cite knowledge and training gaps as the leading barrier to responsible AI. CAIGA trains auditors to test human oversight, autonomy limits, and intervention mechanisms against technical evidence.

The launch follows ADG 2.0, which expanded its AI governance architecture with over 180 controls, runtime governance, and defined evidence requirements. ADG establishes what organisations should govern and the evidence those controls should generate, whereas CAIGA builds the professional capability required to independently test whether those controls operate as intended. CAIGA joins CAIPM (AI adoption), COASP (AI security), and CRAGE (AI governance) in EC-Council's AI certification portfolio. CRAGE addresses how governance is established; CAIGA addresses how it is independently tested.

Inside CAIGA

- Format: Hands-on audit of a case enterprise, with candidates examining evidence, testing controls, scoring results, identifying gaps, and documenting findings.

- Methodology: A single control-based audit method covering 180+ controls across 12 control families, checkable audit requirements, mapped to 90+ regulations, frameworks, and standards, including ISO/IEC 42001, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and the EU AI Act.

- Duration: 40 hours across 20 modules and 125 topics.

- Examination: Exam code 612-40. Four hours, 120 scenario-based questions, proctored and open book.

- Tools: An educational license to ComplyX for up to one year along with a preloaded case enterprise, AI assistant, guided labs, sample evidence, and mappings across 90+ regulations, frameworks, and standards.

- Courseware: Designed for continued use as a field reference after certification, covering evidence requirements, testing approaches, and interview questions.

CAIGA is designed to build capability across roles including AI Governance Auditor, AI Risk & Controls Specialist, Internal AI Audit Manager, Third-Party AI Risk Assessor, AI Assurance Consultant, and Head of AI Assurance.

As India moves from shaping AI governance principles to operationalising independent audit and testing, the differentiator will no longer be whether an auditor understands governance. It will be whether that auditor can test the control, verify the evidence, and produce a defensible finding. CAIGA is built to develop that capability.

"India has said it intends to help shape the rules for AI. Independent audit is how a country shows that its rules are being followed," Bavisi said. "That requires auditors trained to test AI controls against evidence, and India has the professional base to produce them."

To learn more about CAIGA, visit: https://www.eccouncil.org/ai-courses/certified-ai-governance-auditor-caiga/

About EC-Council

EC-Council is a global leader in cybersecurity and responsible AI, delivering integrated capabilities across people, services, and technology since 2001.

Creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program, EC-Council has certified over 400,000 professionals across 174 countries. Its portfolio includes 11 credentials accredited by ANAB under ISO/IEC 17024, with certifications recognized under U.S. Department of Defense DoD 8140 requirements.

EC-Council's Adopt. Defend. Govern. (ADG) AI Governance Framework maps 180+ controls to 90+ standards and regulations, including the EU AI Act, ISO/IEC 42001, and NIST AI RMF. It is available for free on EC-Council's website.

The EC-Council group portfolio spans EC-Council University, CodeRed, Academia, Cyber Insurance Academy, and CREST-accredited EC-Council Global Services. Its technology portfolio includes Aware for phishing defense, AI governance, and shadow AI detection, and FireCompass for agentic automated penetration testing and red teaming, and recognized by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and GigaOm.

For more information, visit www.eccouncil.org.

Media Contact: Press@eccouncil.org

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