ECLT10 Season 3 Auction Shatters Records with Historic Bids and Power-Packed Rosters

New Delhi [India], June 16: The ECLT10 Season 3 Auction, lived up to the hype and beyond as teams battled it out in an intense, high-stakes bidding war. With franchises' strategies on full display, the auction proved to be a game-changer for the league, setting the stage for what promises to be the most competitive and entertaining season in ECL history.

The highlight of the evening was Lakhan Rawat, who shattered all previous records by becoming the most expensive player ever in the history of ECLT10. He was acquired by the Rajasthan Rangers for a staggering 2.9 crores ECL coins, making a bold statement about the team's championship ambitions.

Among the major auction picks, Anuj Khurana was sold to the Haryanvi Hunters for 90 lakhs ECL coins. Known for his explosive presence at the crease, Khurana's addition significantly boosts the Hunters' batting arsenal. Ravindra Singh was picked up by the Kolkata Superstars for 70 lakhs ECL coins, a move that strengthens their top-order lineup with a player known for big-match temperament.

The Rajasthan Rangers further solidified their dominance in the auction by acquiring Dev Mavii for 25 lakhs ECL coins and Dhruv Malik for 60 lakhs ECL coins. Both players are known for their consistency and clutch performances, adding depth and aggression to the Rangers' squad.

Bangalore Bashers secured Shubham Singh for 55 lakhs ECL coins, a dynamic addition that enhances their middle-order strength. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Lions made headlines by signing Rajat Dalal, a strategic acquisition that adds valuable experience and firepower to their lineup.

Additional noteworthy signings include Biksh Chetry, Karan Khandelwal, and Ansh Kukreja sold for 40 lakhs ECL coins, 15 lakhs ECL coins and 10 lakhs ECL coins, respectively.

The teams and their captains for Season 3 reflect a mix of tactical minds and on-field leaders. Munawar Faruqui to head Mumbai Disruptors, and Elvish Yadav takes charge of Haryanvi Hunters. While Lakshya captains the Kolkata Superstars. Mahesh Keshwala (Thugesh) returns to head the Chennai Smashers, and Bangalore Bashers will be led by Abhishek Malhan. Harsh Gujral takes the reins at Dynamic Delhi, Rajat Dalal leads Lucknow Lions, as he transfers from Haryanvi Hunters.

Commenting on the upcoming season 3, founder, ECLT10, Himanshu Chandnani, said,"ECL Season 1 and 2 proved that the fusion of cricket and digital creators has the power to create something truly unique. The response from fans was overwhelming and reaffirmed our belief in this new-age format. With Season 3, we're taking things to the next level with even more entertainment. Our goal is to make ECL the biggest digital sports league in the country."

Adding to the closure of the event, founder, ECLT10, Anil Kumar mentioned,"With new additions like Harsh Gujaral, our most expensive player Lakhan Rawat joining in alongside our already established roster, we're building on the same incredible spirit from Season 1 and 2. We've pushed hard to make Season 3 even more dynamic, and we can't wait for the action to unfold. Our goal has always been to create an experience where fans feel truly connected to the game -- and this season takes that to the next level."

With these strategic moves and record-breaking signings, ECLT10 Season 3 is poised to deliver unprecedented cricket entertainment. The fans can expect gripping rivalries, thrilling finishes, and a season full of unforgettable moments as the ECLT10 continues to redefine the boundaries between sports and digital stardom.

About ECLT10 (Entertainers Cricket League T10)

ECLT10 (Entertainers Cricket League T10) is India's leading digital-first cricket league, combining high-octane T10 cricket with the star power of the country's top social media influencers and entertainers. Since its inception, ECLT10 has redefined the cricket entertainment landscape by uniting traditional sports with the reach and influence of digital creators. Now in its third season, ECLT10 builds on that momentum with ten competitive franchises (including two exciting new entrants), record-breaking auction bids, and next-level fan engagement initiatives. Season 3 promises more jaw-dropping performances, deeper community integration via creator-driven activations, and an expanded broadcast footprint that will bring T10 action to even larger audiences. As the league continues to push boundaries in the creator-economy era, ECLT10 remains committed to delivering an immersive, must-watch spectacle that blends world-class cricketing talent with the vibrancy of India's digital entertainment ecosystem.

