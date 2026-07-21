Edelweiss Life reports 99.31% Claim Settlement Ratio in FY26, marking 4 years above 99%

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 20: Edelweiss Life Insurance reported its highest-ever Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.31% in FY26, marking the 4th consecutive year its ratio has remained above 99% level. The company also achieved zero claim pendency, meaning every claim received was resolved during the financial year. This reaffirms the life insurer's commitment to standing by its customers and their families when it matters the most.

Claim Settlement Ratio measures the percentage of death claims paid against the total claims received and is among the most important indicators of an insurer's ability to honour its commitments to policyholders.

Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Life Insurance, said, "Life insurance relies on trust because its value is realised several years after the purchase. It denotes a promise that the policyholder made to their loved ones and we consider it our utmost honour to deliver on that promise so that their aspirations remain intact. This number reflects our commitment to ensuring that genuine claims are settled with speed, care, and transparency."

Under its Insta-Claims initiative, the life insurer settled 84% of eligible claims within 24 hours, helping beneficiaries access funds quickly and reducing uncertainty during emotionally challenging times.

The company's claims performance is the outcome of a sustained focus on building trust at every stage of the customer journey. By combining robust risk assessment, digital innovation and a customer-first approach, Edelweiss Life continues to strengthen its ability to deliver on its promises - ensuring that when families need support the most, they can count on the company to deliver.

About Edelweiss Life Insurance

Edelweiss Life Insurance established nationwide operations in July 2011 with an immovable focus on protecting people's dreams and aspirations. The company has been focussed on bringing innovation, simplicity, and a new-age approach to life insurance, aligned with the expectations of the customer today. With a customer-centric approach, the company has been operating as a multi-channel distribution business to effectively serve its customers across the country.

Awards:

The company has earned recognition from several reputed industry forums over the years. Here are some noteworthy awards:

* Recognized as Great Place to Work for 6 consecutive years

* Organ donation initiative recognised as Best CSR initiative - Life Category at FICCI Insurance Industry Awards 2023

* Golden Peacock Award 2023 for Risk Management

* Most Trusted BFSI Brands in 2023-2024 by the Marksmen Network

* 'Bolt' recognised under 'Public & Private Collaboration' category at NASSCOM Foundation TechForGood Awards 2024

* Recognized as Best Customer Retention Initiative of the Year at the 7th Edition Quantic India CX Excellence Awards 2025

* Recognized as BFSI Team for Excellence in Fraud Risk Management at FinCrimeExpert Conclave and Awards 2025

* GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for collecting the highest number of pledges for organ donation in a single day

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