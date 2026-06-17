EDGE BY TITAN COLLABORATES WITH JIM SARBH TO CELEBRATE 'Engineered with HeART' Campaign where Art and Engineering are conceived as one

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: Edge by Titan, India's iconic expression of precision engineering and design excellence, has unveiled a new campaign featuring acclaimed actor Jim Sarbh. The collaboration embodies Edge's philosophy that true perfection lies at the intersection of design excellence and engineering mastery while honouring the pioneering spirit that has defined Titan's journey.

Built around the thought of "Engineered with HeART", the campaign celebrates the belief that true excellence lies at the intersection of precision engineering and creative ingenuity. It is a philosophy that mirrors both Edge and Jim Sarbh himself, whose thoughtful, unconventional approach to his craft has consistently challenged convention and pushed boundaries.

The collaboration arrives alongside the launch of Made in India: A Titan Story, the highly anticipated Amazon MX Player series that chronicles the remarkable journey of Titan and the visionaries who transformed an audacious idea- building India's first world class watch brand into one of the most beloved consumer brands, and eventually challenged legacy watch makers to build the slimmest watch ever by an Indian brand with Edge. Set against the backdrop of pre-liberalised India, the series traces Titan's evolution from an ambitious idea into a symbol of Indian ingenuity, resilience and innovation. In the series, Jim Sarbh portrays Xerxes Desai, the architect of Titan's watchmaking legacy and the man whose relentless pursuit of excellence ultimately culminated in the creation of Edge in 2002.

Edge began with a question from the visionary Xerxes Desai: how far can precision be refined? From a bold idea to a world-defining silhouette, its journey was shaped by patience, experimentation, and relentless craft. And so, the signature 1.15mm movement was born - the "slimmest watch in the universe" in 2002. A study in minimalism, built through mastery and realized with material innovation - where impossibility was not challenged loudly, but engineered quietly.

At the heart of the campaign is Edge Fumage, Edge's most significant launch of the year. Defined by a bold new design language and the discipline of reduction, a Grade A ceramic construction and a distinctive fume dial, the collection embodies the philosophy that has guided Edge since its inception: where engineering and design are conceived as one.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jim Sarbh said "Titan's story is one of conviction, creativity and courage. Portraying Xerxes Desai allowed me to understand the extraordinary vision behind the brand and the people who built it. What I find compelling about Edge is that it carries the same spirit forward. It is a product born from precision, but equally from imagination. That intersection of engineering and artistry is something I deeply connect with."

Commenting on the campaign and association, Kalpana Rangamani, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Titan said "Edge has always represented Titan's relentless pursuit of innovation, where precision engineering and thoughtful design come together as one. Our collaboration with Jim Sarbh is a natural fit. As audiences rediscover Titan's pioneering journey through Made in India, this campaign stands as a reminder that the spirit of innovation that built Edge continues to shape its future. It is a celebration of poetry in motion, patience and Indian horology at its finest."

For Edge, the campaign serves as a celebration of a legacy that continues to evolve. From pioneering watchmaking in India to creating globally admired design innovations, Edge has consistently challenged conventions and redefined what Indian craftsmanship can achieve on the world stage.

The Edge Fumage collection continues that journey. Guided by minimalism and perfected through mastery, the collection pushes the boundaries of slim watchmaking while reaffirming Edge by Titan's commitment to elegant simplicity, uncompromising precision and enduring design. Edge by Titan and Jim Sarbh come together to tell a story that is both deeply personal and distinctly Indian- a story of ideas, craftsmanship and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Shop the Edge Fumage at https://www.titan.co.in/product/titan-edge-fumage-quartz-analog-black-dial-black-ceramic-strap-watch-for-men-10055nc01.html?lang=en_IN

Link To Campaign Film and Images

Ig Link to Campaign Film: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DZc2EZqJRvl/

Youtube Link to Campaign Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUNpQwNt1b0

Link to Made in India: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DZkQ-yoy4jX/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)