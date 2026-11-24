VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) introduced the North Zone Team for the 2026-2028 tenure at EEMA North SAMVAAD 2026, held at Kosmos Conventions, Gurugram, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening regional representation, fostering industry collaboration and building a more connected events fraternity.

Deepak Choudhary, President, EEMA, added: "EEMA's strength lies in its people and the collective spirit of the fraternity. The formation of the new EEMA North Team is an important step towards strengthening our regional presence, encouraging greater member participation and creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration. I am confident that the new team will play a significant role in advancing our vision of a more organised, recognised and future-ready industry."

Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Executive Vice President, EEMA, added: "Strong regional leadership is fundamental to building a stronger national association. EEMA North has an important role to play in bringing members together, fostering relationships and creating a platform where ideas translate into meaningful action. We look forward to greater engagement, stronger industry representation and initiatives that create lasting value for the fraternity."

Vipul Pandhi, Vice President - North, EEMA, added: "Our vision is to build a more connected and engaged fraternity where every member feels represented, heard and involved. Through meaningful conversations, knowledge sharing and collaborative initiatives, we aim to create real value for our members and strengthen EEMA's presence across North India."

EEMA North Team for the 2026-2028 tenure is led Vipul Pandhi (Vice President - North), Naveen Gupta (Joint Secretary - North), Karan Mehta and Alok Nagpal (Committee Members), supported by Vanessa Williams (State Head - Delhi), Shaleen Kapur (State Head - Punjab), Suman Raina (State Head - Rajasthan), Atul Chabra (State Head - Haryana) and Mohd. Farhan (State Head - Uttar Pradesh), along with Bharvi Maheshwari, Saurabh Singhal, and Shalini Mittal (Special Invitee Committee Members).

Strengthening Regional Engagement and Industry Collaboration

With its newly constituted regional leadership, EEMA North aims to drive greater member participation, strengthen industry relationships and encourage knowledge sharing across the region. The team will focus on creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue, professional development and collaboration among event and experiential industry stakeholders.

Through initiatives such as EEMA North SAMVAAD, the association seeks to build stronger connections between members, address regional industry priorities and facilitate conversations that translate into collective progress.

The 2026-2028 tenure reflects EEMA's continued commitment to empowering regional leadership, strengthening industry representation and building a more inclusive, organised and future-ready events fraternity.

About EEMA

Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) is India's apex body representing the events, experiential marketing and entertainment industry. It brings together event management companies, wedding planners, MICE professionals, experiential agencies and allied industry stakeholders, working towards the growth, recognition and professional development of the sector.

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