Ekta World Introduces Ekta Victoria, a Premium Residential Address Near Pali Hill

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Ekta World has unveiled its newest boutique residential development, Ekta Victoria, located on St. Alexious Road in Bandra West, one of Mumbai's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Strategically positioned in the heart of the vibrant Bandra suburb and close to Pali Hill, this project from Ekta World blends timeless architectural inspiration with contemporary luxury living.

Ekta Victoria is an exclusive 11-storey residential tower that reflects the elegance and charm of colonial architecture, lending the development a distinctive aesthetic identity within the Bandra skyline. Ekta Victoria offers a rare balance of tranquillity and accessibility being part of a neighbourhood known for its greenery and peaceful residential character while being within easy reach of Bandra West's vibrant lifestyle hubs, dining destinations, retail outlets and cultural hotspots. The project has achieved its RERA registration marking a significant milestone, as Ekta World reinforces its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. The development is expected to be ready for possession in 2028.

Spacious homes complemented by world-class amenities lie at the heart of this project, designed to attract affluent families to one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods. Ekta Victoria caterers to the growing preference among urban families for larger and more flexible living spaces, with spacious 2 & 3 Bed residences ranging from 904 sq. ft. to 1,242 sq. ft. Each apartment has a Vaastu compliant design and includes a spacious deck along with an impressive 12-foot ceiling height, creating an enhanced sense of openness and natural light. The additional bedroom offers versatility and can easily be adapted to suit evolving lifestyle needs, whether as a guest room, home office, children's playroom or a personal fitness space.

Residents of Ekta Victoria will have access to a carefully curated range of lifestyle amenities designed to support both wellness and recreation. These include a fitness centre, outdoor gym and yoga zone, sky lounge, indoor games area, children's play zone and a dedicated walking path. The development will also feature a grand entrance lobby and ample parking facilities, reflecting the developer's focus on detailed planning and convenience for residents.

Commenting on the new Bandra project launch, Vivek Mohanani, CEO & Managing Director of Ekta World said, "Bandra has always been among aspirational residential locations, where heritage, culture and modern urban life come together. Ekta Victoria is part of our effort to creating an intimate residential community that delivers strongly on architectural character and functional design. The aim behind this is to offer homes that evolve with the needs of modern families while preserving the charm and exclusivity that Bandra is about."

With more than 38 years of experience in the real estate sector, Ekta World continues to strengthen its reputation for delivering high-quality developments that combine thoughtful design, premium lifestyle features and enduring value for homebuyers. As the brand sharpens its focus on redevelopment opportunities across the Bandra, Khar and Santacruz (BKS) belt, Ekta Victoria stands as another step in its effort to revitalise established neighbourhoods through well-designed residential developments.

Visit www.ektaworld.com for more info.

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