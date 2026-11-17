BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 17: ELAN Group and Marriott International have entered into a defining brand licensing and management arrangement that is set to introduce Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy at Elan Imperial, Sector 82, Gurugram, a mixed use project with units available for private ownership ("The Residences"). The construction and development of The Residences will be solely driven by ELAN Group and all sales and marketing activities by ELAN Group for the residences is anticipated to start after obtaining requisite RERA registrations.

Upon completion, Marriott will manage The Residences. The milestone brand licensing and management collaboration brings together one of India's most visionary luxury developers with one of the world's most celebrated hospitality brands to create a destination that will redefine the standards of elevated living, hospitality and mixed-use development in the country.

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy offers a distinctive accommodation concept designed around space, comfort and a true sense of home, particularly suited to families. The proposed development is planned to comprise an exclusive collection of 1 and 2 BHK apartments to be sold and marketed by ELAN Group after obtaining requisite RERA registrations, where world-class architecture, refined interiors, signature hospitality services and exceptional lifestyle experiences come together to create an address unlike any other in India.

Elan Imperial is envisioned as an integrated luxury destination combining high-end retail, hospitality and lifestyle experiences, covering approx. 9 acres with a built-up area of approximately 2.5 million square feet. Strategically located in Sector 82, Gurugram, the project is well-positioned within New Gurugram and has access to the city's expanding residential, commercial and infrastructure network. The addition of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy is set to strengthen its hospitality proposition, catering to the growing demand for premium accommodation that combines apartment living with the service standards associated with an internationally recognised hospitality brand. The collaboration reflects the growing integration of branded accommodation within large-scale mixed-use developments.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group said, "This collaboration with Marriott marks another defining chapter in ELAN Group's journey and a significant milestone in our vision to redefine living in India. Introducing Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy reflects our commitment to creating future-ready, sustainable developments that seamlessly bring together world-class hospitality, exceptional living experiences and enduring value for generations to come.

At ELAN, our vision extends far beyond creating iconic real estate; it is about curating extraordinary lifestyles that cater to the evolving aspirations of discerning customers. Through this long-term association with Marriott, we aim to bring globally celebrated hospitality standards into everyday living, through thoughtfully curated amenities, personalised services and enriching experiences. This association reinforces our commitment to creating a destination where convenience, comfort and sophistication come together to set a new benchmark for hospitality-led residences in India."

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Kiran Andicot - Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International, said, "The signing of this agreement with ELAN Group marks an important step in expanding the global presence of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy with its anticipated debut in India. The country represents a compelling growth opportunity for the brand, underlined by the evolving expectations of homeowners and increasing demand for distinctive, hospitality-inspired services in a residential setting. Elan Imperial provides an opportunity to bring this proposition to Gurugram, a key business and residential market, while we collaborate with a group that shares our commitment to quality, thoughtful development and long-term value creation."

Elan Imperial will be a first-of-its-kind integrated development in the city, complemented by the planned branded apartment offering to create a destination that offers visitors a world-class experience across shopping, dining and leisure.

This marks another milestone in ELAN Group's association with Marriott, following their earlier agreement for a JW Marriott Hotel Gurugram and JW Marriott Residences Gurugram in Sector 106, Gurugram. The association reflects ELAN Group's continued focus on developing differentiated real estate destinations through strategic partnerships, while further strengthening its hospitality portfolio with globally recognised brands.

The Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy residential project to be located at Elan Imperial, Sector 82, Gurugram are not owned, developed, promoted or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Elan Imperial Private Limited, being the sole developer and promoter of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, uses the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy trademarks and trade names under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein. If this license is terminated or expires without renewal, the residential project will no longer be associated with or have any right to use, the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy brand, trade names or trademarks. ELAN Group, being the sole promoter and developer of this project, will remain solely responsible and liable for any and all matters in connection with the construction, development, marketing and sale of this project. Marriott is not, nor shall be deemed to be, a "promoter", "co-promoter", sponsor, co-developer, joint developer, joint venture partner, collaborator, investor, real estate agent, facilitator, or guarantor in connection with the development, construction, marketing, advertisement, sale, allotment or transfer of the residential projects or any unit comprised therein. Marriott will have no obligations, duties or liabilities of a promoter or otherwise under RERA or any other applicable law in respect of the residential project to be branded as 'Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy'. Marriott is not responsible for the content presented herein, including but not limited to, any advertising claims, marketing practices, and data collection, use and privacy practices.

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