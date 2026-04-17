Eldeco, Omaxe BeTogether and Ekana Take India's Most Ambitious Real Estate Stage -- Inside Lucknow Airport

BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17: SVE 108 Pvt. Ltd. built one of India's first real estate exhibitions inside that moment. Airport Property Fest 2026 -- concluded at the T3 Domestic Departure terminal, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow -- is among the first property events in Indian history executed beyond security check-in, inside a live airside terminal.

Lucknow airport sees approximately 10,000 departing passengers every single day. Not footfall. Not impressions. Not clicks. Real people -- business owners, entrepreneurs, senior executives and high net worth individuals -- physically present, security cleared, and completely undistracted. Over four days, that is 40,000 moments of direct access to an audience that premium real estate brands spend enormous budgets trying to reach through conventional channels.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport made this platform possible. Eldeco, Omaxe BeTogether, and Ekana -- names that have earned the trust of serious buyers across decades -- chose to meet that audience here. Their participation said everything about where premium real estate marketing is heading.

No expo hall. No cold traffic. Just India's most valuable audience -- and the brands worthy of them.

Innovation. Growth. Dreams.

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