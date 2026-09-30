ELEVATE Infracon announces Rs 400 crore investment plan for Dehradun region

PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 29: ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited, a Dehradun-based real estate developer, has announced plans to invest ₹400 crore over the next three years as it expands its presence in Dehradun and the surrounding region. Ani+BS (3)

The company is currently developing Elevate Vanya in Dehradun. Its next phase of growth will focus on plotted developments in and around the city. ELEVATE Infracon said it is evaluating locations for these projects, with further details to be announced as plans are finalised.

"Dehradun is central to our growth plans. With Elevate Vanya underway, we are now looking at opportunities for plotted developments that respond to how people want to live and invest in the region," said Manaal Nijhawan, Director, ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited.

"The proposed ₹400 crore investment reflects our long-term commitment to this market. We will take a considered approach to selecting locations and developing projects over the next three years," said Sanjay Nijhawan, Director, ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited. Ani+BS (3)

About Elevate Infracon

Elevate Infracon is a real estate company built on a legacy of traditional excellence, with a focus on design innovation, sustainability and smart construction. The company aims to create enduring, responsible and purpose-driven developments that add social value and contribute to the communities they serve.

With a vision to build across generations, Elevate Infracon combines its legacy and experience with modern approaches to real estate, with interests spanning residential, commercial and infrastructure development.

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