Elevating Education Standards: Soha Ali Khan Unveils Finland School in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 11: In a momentous occasion poised to reshape the educational landscape of India, acclaimed actress and philanthropist Soha Ali Khan inaugurated the Finland School in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. The launch, graced by notable personalities such as cricket legends Zaheer Khan and his partner Sagarika, Nisha Jawal, Bhavin Shah, Aarti Sundernathan, Swati Popat, Leena Ashar, alongside several renowned influencers, spotlighted the school's dedication to providing world-class education inspired by Finland's renowned educational system.

Pioneering a New Era in Education

The Finland School embarks on a mission to establish new benchmarks in education by integrating Finland's esteemed educational practices with the unique needs of Indian students. With a focus on holistic development, creativity, and critical thinking, the school endeavors to equip students with the skills essential for navigating the complexities of the modern world.

Soha Ali Khan, a longstanding advocate for educational reform and social causes, expressed her enthusiasm for the Finland School's visionary approach. "Being part of this transformative initiative is an honor," she remarked during the ceremony. "The Finland School is poised to revolutionize education in India by prioritizing the holistic development of children, ensuring they emerge as well-rounded individuals."

Star-Studded Launch Event

The launch event witnessed an impressive turnout of celebrities and influencers, each lending their support to the Finland School's mission:

- Zaheer Khan and Sagarika: The cricketing duo commended the school's innovative approach, emphasizing its significance for the future of India's youth.

- Bhavin Shah: He underscored the importance of holistic education in shaping responsible and successful individuals.

- Aarti Sundernathan and Swati Popat: Applauded the school's efforts to incorporate safety, discipline, and resilience into its curriculum.

Influencers, parents, and other notable attendees also shared their enthusiasm and support for the new school, highlighting its potential to make a significant impact.

Innovative Curriculum and Facilities

The Finland School boasts cutting-edge facilities designed to foster an inspiring and nurturing environment for students. From modern classrooms, advanced woodwork, textile studios, aquatic areas, robotic labs, to home economics and an expansive sports turf, the campus is equipped to support a diverse and enriching educational experience.

Join the Educational Revolution

The Finland School in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, invites parents and students to join this educational revolution. Admissions are now open for the upcoming academic session. For more information, visit www.fis-racecourse.com.

Strategic Alliance for Expansion

In line with its commitment to revolutionize education, the Finland School announces its strategic alliance for franchise expansion. With the vision of bringing every child into the FIS pedagogy, the school aims to open branches in multiple cities, ensuring access to its innovative educational approach nationwide.

About FIS

Finland School is dedicated to providing top-tier education by incorporating the best practices from Finland's education system. Our mission is to nurture well-rounded, innovative, and critical thinkers who are equipped to excel in a rapidly changing world.

This press release heralds the launch of the Finland School in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, showcasing the involvement of Soha Ali Khan and other prominent personalities, while underscoring the school's innovative approach to education and its strategic plans for expansion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)