PNN

New Delhi [India], November 26: With Black Friday sales extending beyond retail to travel and experiences, this season presents an opportunity for travellers to plan their next getaway with added benefits. Bringing this proposition to villa holidays, ELIVAAS, a premium hospitality company offering professionally managed villas and holiday homes across India, has introduced its Black Friday sale, featuring a range of exclusive booking benefits, complimentary services and special stay offers for travellers.

As part of the Black Friday offering, travellers can avail up to additional 40% off on bookings, along with benefits for lucky few such as Buy 1 Night, Get 1 Night Free, complimentary services and opportunities to enjoy complimentary stays and additional benefits to travel partners. The offers are aimed at making holiday planning more rewarding for travellers looking to take a break with family, friends or loved ones.

With travel preferences increasingly shifting towards private, experience-led holidays, villas are becoming a preferred choice for travellers seeking flexibility, comfort and shared experiences. Whether planning a weekend getaway, an extended vacation or a special occasion, villa stays offer the opportunity to enjoy a destination at one's own pace while bringing people together in a more personal setting.

Commenting on the sale, a spokesperson for ELIVAAS said,

"For many travellers, holidays are an opportunity to disconnect from everyday routines and spend meaningful time with family and friends. Through our Black Friday sale, we want to make these experiences more accessible and rewarding, while giving travellers an added reason to plan their next getaway. The offers are designed to bring greater value to their stay while allowing them to experience the comfort, privacy and hospitality of our villas."

The Black Friday sale will be available for this week only, offering travellers an opportunity to explore ELIVAAS's portfolio of holiday villas and plan their upcoming vacations with added booking benefits.

ELIVAAS is a premium hospitality company offering thoughtfully managed holiday homes and villas under ELIVAAS Signature, luxury homestays under ELIVAAS Prive, second-home vacation rentals and experience-led stays. Founded in 2023, the company is building a technology-enabled hospitality platform focused on delivering professionally managed villas and holiday homes across India. With a growing portfolio across multiple destinations, ELIVAAS combines professionally managed properties with personalised guest experiences, enabling travellers to enjoy private, comfortable and curated stays.

For more information, visit the official ELIVAAS website.

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