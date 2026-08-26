Embark Recognised as a Major Contender in Everest Group's GCC Setup Capabilities in India PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Embark, a premier, fully integrated service provider dedicated to accelerating the establishment and expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, has been named as a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2026 PEAK Matrix® Assessment of GCC Setup Capabilities in India. The assessment evaluated leading providers on their ability to help enterprises establish Global Capability Centres in India, based on Everest Group's annual Request for Information process, provider briefings, and client reference interviews. This recognition comes as the provider-supported GCC setup market in India continues to grow rapidly, with enterprises turning to specialised partners to accelerate and de-risk the process of establishing a capability centre.

This recognition from Everest Group reinforces Embark's specialised focus on GCC setup and enablement. The model brings together consulting, talent solutions, workspaces and enabling services, to help companies establish their GCCs in India. The assessment also highlights Embark's proprietary Workforce Ramp Planning Toolkit and GCC Incubation-to-Scale playbook. These capabilities enable a structured approach to helping clients achieve operational readiness and scale their centres.

"Being named a Major Contender by Everest Group is an important milestone for Embark and reflects the specialisation we have built around GCC setup and enablement with the legacy and ecosystem of the Embassy Group behind it. From consulting and talent solutions to workspace and enabling services, including tools like our GCC Calculator that help companies build an early business case, we are the single, dependable partner companies need to get a centre in India up and running. This recognition also sharpens our roadmap as we are investing further in our advisory capabilities and expanding our presence across key markets, helping more companies establish and scale their GCCs in India," said Aravind Maiya, Co-Founder and CEO, Embark.

"Embark is an emerging player in GCC setup, drawing on Embassy Group's infrastructure and real estate ecosystem to offer an integrated setup model spanning infrastructure, talent, and other enablement capabilities. Its dedicated focus on GCC setup allows it to support companies across the establishment and operational readiness stages of the GCC journey. These capabilities have positioned Embark as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Global Capability Centre (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026," said Akshay Mathur, Partner, Everest Group.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports. Everest Group is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a fact-based framework that evaluates service providers, technology vendors, and solutions across global markets. Each assessment measures market impact and vision and capability, categorising providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants, with Star Performers recognised for year-over-year improvement. For more information, visit www.everestgrp.com.

About Embark

Established in 2025, Embark is a premier, fully integrated service provider dedicated to accelerating the establishment and expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. Embark simplifies the expansion of global companies in India by serving as a single-source execution partner, providing global organisations everything they need to build their Global Capability Centres, with AI at the core of their design and solution process from the ground up. By integrating practitioner-led expertise with the institutional-grade workplace and infrastructure backing of the Embassy Group - a pioneer in Indian real estate with over three decades of experience - Embark's comprehensive service suite from Blueprint to Breakthrough encompasses strategy, operations, talent and workplace solutions, under a single accountable model. Through this synergistic approach, Embark empowers global companies to thrive and scale in India's vibrant ecosystem while maintaining focus on their core innovation mission.

For more details visit https://embarkgrp.com/

Media Contacts

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