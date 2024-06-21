Embracing a Healthier Lifestyle with Yoga: An Insight into Padma Priyadharsini's Yoga Thatthva

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: In an era where lifestyle diseases are rampant, Padma Priyadharsini, a native of Coimbatore and the founder of Yoga Thatthva, stands as a beacon of hope for many. Practicing yoga and acupuncture in Chennai, she has dedicated her life to promoting health and wellness through tailored yoga practices. According to Priyadharsini, yoga is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, it should be customized based on individual body types and specific activities to foster a healthy life. This principle forms the core of her teachings, which are accessible to people of all age groups.

Celebrating a Decade of Excellence

In anticipation of International Yoga Day, Priyadharsini addressed the press, shedding light on the ten-year legacy of Yoga Thatthva. She emphasized the brand's commitment to alleviating spine and bone pain through yoga, along with enhancing overall lifestyle quality. Yoga Thatthva has become a sanctuary for individuals from various walks of life, including corporate employees suffering from neck, shoulder, back, and knee pain. They are taught simple yet effective yogasanas to mitigate their discomfort.

Addressing Modern Lifestyle Diseases

In today's fast-paced world, conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension have become alarmingly common. Yoga Thatthva provides a unique solution to these issues, offering training programs that require just 15 minutes of daily commitment. This minimal yet potent practice aims to bring significant relief and promote long-term health benefits.

Integrative Approach to Wellness

Beyond yoga therapy, Yoga Thatthva also offers comprehensive nutrition education. Clients learn about the right foods to eat, the appropriate quantities, and the nutritional benefits of these foods. This holistic approach ensures that individuals are well- equipped to make informed dietary choices that complement their yoga practice.

Preventing and Managing Diabetes through Yoga

When asked about the possibility of curing diabetes through yoga, Priyadharsini responded with optimism. She explained that while yoga provides numerous ways to prevent diabetes, it also significantly reduces the need for medications, thereby minimizing potential side effects.

"For any disease for which one takes medicine, practicing the right kind of yoga regularly can yield remarkable results," she affirmed. "Consistent practice of the asanas we teach can sometimes lead to a complete cessation of medication

A Path to Medication-Free Health

Priyadharsini passionately advocates for the regular practice of tailored yoga routines. She believes that this consistent effort can lead to substantial health improvements and potentially eliminate the need for medications altogether. Her message is clear: the right kind of yoga, practiced regularly, is more than sufficient to achieve and maintain optimal health.

Conclusion

Padma Priyadharsini's Yoga Thatthva stands as a testament to the transformative power of personalized yoga. With a decade-long legacy, it continues to offer hope and healing to those in need. As we celebrate International Yoga Day, her teachings remind us that a healthier, medication-free life is within reach, one asana at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)