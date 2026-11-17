Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited Announces H1 FY27 Results

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: Emerald Tyres: Driving Performance Across Global Industrial Mobility

Established in 2002, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited (NSE: ETML) has grown into one of India's leading manufacturers of industrial tyres, serving customers across six continents through a strong foundation of engineering excellence, innovation, and customer-centric solutions.

Specializing in industrial tyres, Emerald has developed deep expertise in designing and manufacturing application-engineered tyre solutions for a wide range of industrial equipment and specialized mobility applications. Over the past two decades, the company has earned a reputation for delivering high-performance products that combine durability, safety, productivity, and cost efficiency.

With exports spanning Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, Emerald has built a truly global presence. To provide superior customer support and strengthen market reach, the company operates international offices in Belgium, serving European markets; Dubai, catering to the Middle East region; and Johannesburg, supporting customers across Africa and the United States.

Emerald Tyres is widely recognized as a one-stop solution provider for complete tyre and wheel assemblies, offering customers comprehensive tyre-wheel solutions tailored to their specific application requirements. This integrated approach enables OEMs and fleet operators to benefit from enhanced operational efficiency, reliability, and reduced downtime.

The Company's product portfolio serves a diverse range of industrial sectors, including: Forklift and material handling equipment, Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE), Agricultural implements, Skid steer loaders, Construction and industrial machinery, Ports, logistics, and warehousing operations.

Through its unwavering focus on the industrial tyre segment, Emerald has established long-standing relationships with leading OEMs worldwide. The Company's products are trusted by major forklift manufacturers and equipment producers who demand consistent quality, performance, and reliability.

At the heart of Emerald's success is its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing facility located in the EPIP Zone, SIPCOT Industrial Park, Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu. Equipped with modern manufacturing technologies, advanced testing capabilities, and stringent quality control systems, the facility is designed to meet the evolving needs of global customers while adhering to the highest standards of manufacturing excellence.

Emerald markets its products under several reputed global brands, including GRECKSTER®, EMPOWER® and AXIMO®, each representing the Company's commitment to innovation, quality, and value creation. These brands have earned recognition across international markets for their superior performance in demanding industrial environments.

As the industrial mobility landscape continues to evolve, Emerald Tyres remains committed to investing in technology, product development, capacity enhancement, and global market expansion. Guided by a vision of becoming a preferred global industrial tyre solutions provider, the Company continues to strengthen its position through customer-focused innovation, engineering expertise, and operational excellence.

Today, with over two decades of specialized experience, a growing international footprint, and a steadfast commitment to quality, Emerald Tyres stands as a trusted partner to customers worldwide, powering industrial progress through reliable, high-performance tyre and wheel solutions.

Key Developments

- Invested ₹12.23 crore in South Africa-based SA Rubber Engineering Pty. Ltd. and acquired 4,100 equity shares, representing a 64.44% stake in its paid-up share capital; SA Rubber Engineering has become a subsidiary of the Company

- The subsidiary has been renamed Emerald Tyres Africa Pty Limited with effect from October 21, 2026

- The South African subsidiary, with expertise in industrial and mining tyres, rebuilt tyre solutions and poly wheels, is set to serve as the Company's export launchpad for Africa and the US market

- CARE Ratings upgraded the rating on ₹73.50 crore of long-term bank facilities to CARE BBB; Stable from CARE BBB�'; Stable, and on ₹51.50 crore of short-term bank facilities to CARE A3+ from CARE A3.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. Chandrasekharan, Chairman & Managing Director, said: "The Company's performance during the period was impacted by a substantial increase in input costs, driven primarily by the sharp rise in crude oil prices and the significant escalation in natural rubber prices. These unprecedented increases in key raw material costs have placed considerable pressure on margins across the industry.

Despite these challenges, the Company has proactively implemented a range of measures to mitigate the impact. These include focused cost optimization initiatives, operational efficiency improvements, and product re-engineering programs aimed at enhancing value while controlling costs. In addition, the Company has strategically increased its focus on higher-margin product segments, helping to cushion the impact on profitability.

On the growth front, we are encouraged by the successful expansion of our presence in the Australian market, which offers significant opportunities for premium tyre products. Furthermore, our investments in the high-potential and high-margin South African market are expected to contribute positively to profitability during the second half of the year.

While the global economic environment continues to present challenges, there are encouraging signs of recovery emerging across key markets. With the initiatives undertaken by the Company beginning to yield results and with opportunities from our international expansion gaining momentum, we remain confident of delivering a significant improvement in both revenue and profitability in the coming quarters.

We are fully committed to achieving our strategic growth objectives and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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