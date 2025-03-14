Eminem India Tour - Rap God Eminem Set to Make History with His First-Ever India Tour - Brought to You by Live Nation & Celebrity Talent International

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 14: India is about to witness one of the most electrifying musical events of the decade as the Rap God, Eminem, prepares to set the stage on fire with his highly anticipated Eminem India Tour. Following the resounding success of Coldplay's historic performance in Mumbai, Eminem is now ready to make history by performing in India for the first time.

The global hip-hop icon, known for his unparalleled lyrical prowess, hard-hitting verses, and record-breaking albums, will be embarking on a multi-city tour across India. The tour is expected to attract thousands of fans eager to witness the rap legend deliver his greatest hits, including The Death of Slim Shady, Lose Yourself, Without Me, Not Afraid, Godzilla, and Rap God.

Eminem: A Legacy Like No Other

With over 220 million records sold worldwide, 15 Grammy Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song, Eminem remains one of the most influential and best-selling artists of all time. His ability to blend storytelling with razor-sharp rhymes has cemented his status as a rap phenomenon, earning him a global fanbase that transcends generations.

From chart-topping albums like The Marshall Mathers LP to Music to Be Murdered By, Eminem has continuously redefined the hip-hop landscape. His live performances are known for their raw energy and high-intensity delivery, making his India tour one of the most awaited events of 2025.

A Groundbreaking Collaboration: Live Nation x Celebrity Talent International

Bringing Eminem to India is the result of a strategic collaboration between Celebrity Talent International and Live Nation, marking a significant moment in the Indian music industry. This partnership aims to provide fans with a world-class concert experience, ensuring Eminem's first-ever India tour is an unforgettable spectacle.

Concert Ticket Sales & Availability

In an effort to combat ticket scalping and black market sales, Live Nation has announced that tickets will be exclusively sold on its official website for India: www.livenationevent.com. This move ensures that fans get direct and fair access to tickets without any inflated resale prices.

However, Live Nation is considering making a limited number of tickets available on BookMyShow, PayTM Insider and District one month before the event, providing additional purchasing options. Until then, fans are encouraged to book their tickets solely through livenationevent.com to secure their spot at this historic event.

Official Statement from Live Nation

In a recent statement to The Print, a Live Nation spokesperson confirmed:

"We are thrilled to bring the legendary Eminem to India for the first time ever. This tour will be a game-changer for the Indian music scene, and we want to ensure that every true fan gets a fair chance to witness the Rap God live. To maintain fair pricing and prevent ticket scalping, we have decided to sell tickets exclusively on our website, with potential limited availability on third-party platforms at a later stage."

Get Ready for the Biggest Hip-Hop Event in India!

As the countdown begins, fans across the country are gearing up for what promises to be one of the biggest musical events in India's history. With Eminem's unparalleled stage presence, a setlist packed with his greatest hits, and a production scale like never before, the Eminem India Tour is set to make waves across the nation.

Stay tuned for further details on venues, dates, and exclusive presale information on www.livenationevent.com. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness Eminem live in India!

For media inquiries, interviews, and further information, please contact

Live Nation Media Relations Team

* press@livenationevent.com

* +91 98765 43210

https://www.instagram.com/livenation_event/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573102213684

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)