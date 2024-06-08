Emmvee Shines as the Only Indian Manufacturer to Lead in All Categories of Kiwa PVEL PQP Testing, One of Four Worldwide

PRNewswire

Napa (California) [USA]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8: Emmvee Group has proudly distinguished itself as the only Indian manufacturer to be a top performer across all categories in the prestigious Kiwa PVEL PQP testing for 2024. This extraordinary accomplishment places Emmvee among an elite group of just four companies worldwide to achieve such a comprehensive level of excellence.

Kiwa PVEL's rigorous PQP (Product Qualification Program) testing evaluates photovoltaic (PV) modules across seven critical categories: PAN testing, LID + LETID testing, Potential Induced Degradation (PID) testing, Hail Stress Sequence testing, Mechanical Stress Sequence testing, Damp Heat testing, and Thermal Cycling testing. Emmvee's PV modules excelled in every single category, showcasing their superior performance and reliability.

On this momentous achievement,Suhas Donthi, President and CEO of Emmvee Group, expressed his thoughts: "This marks a significant milestone for both India and Emmvee, reaffirming our position as a leading PV module manufacturer on a global scale. We take immense pride in being recognized as a top performer in all categories by Kiwa PVEL. This recognition underscores our steadfast dedication to delivering top-quality PV modules worldwide. Looking ahead, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of solar technology and establishing new benchmarks in the industry."

About Emmvee

Emmvee is a leading manufacturer and supplier of solar photovoltaic modules, with over three decades of expertise in solar manufacturing. Founded in 1992 in Bangalore, Emmvee is renowned for its quality, reliability, and innovation. The company boasts a total capacity of 3 GW in module production and 1.5 GW in TOPCon Cell manufacturing, supported by a team of over 1,000 employees.

With direct operations in India, the USA, and Germany, Emmvee serves the home, North American, and European markets, while its global footprint extends to the Middle East and Africa. Emmvee modules are deployed worldwide, with proven field performance for over 17 years.

Emmvee's commitment to excellence and sustainability drives its mission to provide cutting-edge solar solutions, contributing significantly to the global renewable energy landscape.

For more information about Emmvee and its products, please visit www.emmvee.com

