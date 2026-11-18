VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: With an expansive vision and a presence across the Indian market, EMPORIO MALLS is establishing its brand identity across the diverse and evolving business landscape of India. With business interests spanning commercial real estate, shopping mall leasing, retail infrastructure, property management, real estate development and related financial services, the brand reflects a diversified approach to India's growing commercial ecosystem.

With a broad pan-India market reach, EMPORIO MALLS aims to explore opportunities across multiple geographical markets, catering to the evolving requirements of businesses, commercial property stakeholders, investors and entrepreneurs. Its business vision is driven by the growing demand for organised commercial spaces, professional property management and integrated business solutions.

A Growing Presence Across India's Commercial Landscape

India's commercial real estate sector presents significant opportunities driven by urbanisation, retail expansion, infrastructure development and changing business requirements. Recognising this potential, EMPORIO MALLS focuses on a broad spectrum of services relating to shopping mall space leasing, shopping centre rentals, commercial property leasing, real estate management, property acquisition and property-related solutions.

With its pan-India market orientation, the brand aims to connect with business opportunities across different regions while contributing to the evolving commercial property ecosystem.

A Diversified Business Approach

Beyond commercial real estate, EMPORIO MALLS has identified business interests across real estate development financing, financial management, brokerage, lending advisory and investment-related services, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and authorisations.

Its diversified service portfolio reflects an ambition to explore interconnected business sectors and respond to opportunities emerging across India's expanding economy.

A Vision Beyond Geographical Boundaries

EMPORIO MALLS envisions building a strong and recognisable brand presence throughout India. Its broader business approach focuses on identifying market opportunities, developing strategic relationships and supporting the changing requirements of the commercial real estate and business sectors.

By embracing a national market perspective, the brand aims to strengthen its position within India's evolving business environment and explore sustainable growth opportunities across multiple sectors.

Looking Ahead

With India continuing to emerge as a significant destination for commercial investment, retail development and real estate opportunities, EMPORIO MALLS aims to move forward with a diversified and growth-oriented business vision.

The brand aspires to strengthen its pan-India market presence and build lasting associations with businesses, investors and stakeholders across the country.

About EMPORIO MALLS

EMPORIO MALLS is a diversified business brand with a broad market presence across India and identified business interests spanning commercial real estate, shopping mall and commercial space leasing, property management, real estate acquisition, development financing and related financial services.

With a nationwide business outlook and a commitment to exploring emerging market opportunities, EMPORIO MALLS aims to establish a strong identity in India's commercial real estate and business ecosystem.

MEDIA & CORPORATE ENQUIRIES

Brand: EMPORIO MALLS

Location: Panchkula, Haryana

Email:gagan.arora@emporiomalls.com

Contact: 9872707070

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)