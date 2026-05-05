Empower India Limited Announces Signing of Term Sheet for Strategic Cross-Border Acquisition of UAE-Based MABIL

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 5: Empower India Limited (BSE - 504351, NSE - EMPOWER), a company traded on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), is pleased to announce the signing of a term sheet for the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in MABIL, a prominent UAE-based entity.

The transaction is structured as a strategic cross-border acquisition to be executed through a share swap arrangement. This all-equity structure is designed to align the longterm interests of both entities, resulting in a unified ownership framework upon completion.

Strategic Rationale and Market Expansion

This acquisition marks a key international development for EIL, aimed at securing strategic market access in the Middle East. By integrating MABIL, which maintains an established operational presence in the United Arab Emirates, EIL intends to leverage the UAE's position as a global commercial hub.

The integration is expected to:

- Enhance EIL's corporate structure through increased geographic presence.

- Strengthen business connectivity across international markets.

- Provide an established base within the Middle Eastern commercial ecosystem.

Transaction Status and Next Steps

The transaction is currently in its preliminary stages. While the signing of the term sheet outlines the broad framework of the deal, the final acquisition remains subject to the negotiation of valuation and the execution of definitive documents.

Both parties will now proceed with:

- Detailed due diligence.

- Negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

- Fulfillment of regulatory and statutory requirements.

Investor Information

Specific details regarding the transaction, including the share swap ratio and the quantum of shares, shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course as the transaction progresses. About Empower India Limited Empower India Limited is a publicly traded company on the NSE and BSE. The company is currently focused on expanding its international footprint and strengthening its corporate structure through strategic global integrations.

Company recently announced that its equity shares have been admitted to trading and dealings on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), marking a significant milestone in the Company's growth journey. The Company's shares commenced trading on the NSE platform effective April 20, 2026, under the symbol "EMPOWER."

The listing on NSE is expected to strengthen the Company's market presence and improve liquidity for its shareholders, while also providing an efficient platform for price discovery. It further reflects the Company's commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

The Company remains focused on delivering sustainable growth, improving operational efficiencies, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities across its business segments. The NSE admission is expected to further support these objectives by facilitating enhanced access to capital markets and strengthening the Company's financial flexibility.

Empower India Limited expressed its gratitude to its shareholders, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders for their continued trust and support. The Company looks forward to leveraging this milestone as a platform for accelerated growth and long-term value creation. Company is committed to building a robust and scalable business model driven by innovation, operational excellence, and strong governance practices. The Company continues to focus on delivering consistent performance while creating value for all stakeholders.

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