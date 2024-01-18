Empowering Communities: Sathyabama's Madugai Project Takes Strides in Health and Hygiene for School Girls and Women

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18: In a remarkable display of commitment to community well-being, Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, the esteemed Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, has launched the "Madugai - The Strength" initiative. Geared towards government school girls and women in the surrounding suburbs of Chennai, this project aims to provide comprehensive "Health and Hygiene" kits.

Established in 1987 by founder Chancellor Dr. Jeppiaar, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology has evolved into one of India's premier academic and research universities. Recognized under Sec.3 of UGC Act, 1956, and accorded Category I status by UGC, the institution has further solidified its standing with an 'A++' Grade accreditation from the National Accreditation and Assessment Council and prestigious ABET Accreditation.

Setting itself apart nationally and internationally, Sathyabama is known for its multi-disciplinary academic programs, encompassing Engineering, Science, Technology, Architecture, Law, Pharmacy, Dental, Nursing, Management, Arts, Science, Physiotherapy, Allied health sciences, and Hotel Management. The institution boasts 15 research centers nurturing scientific talent and has been consistently ranked among the premier universities in the NIRF rankings by the Ministry of Education for the past eight years.

With a strong focus on women empowerment, 85% of hierarchical positions at Sathyabama are occupied by women, and 70% of the faculty are women. The institution fosters an innovation ecosystem, evidenced by a growing number of student startups. Sathyabama's commitment to global collaboration is reflected in its 150+ international partnerships, providing numerous opportunities for students and faculty.

In Chancellor Dr Mariazeena Johnson's words, the "Madugai" project seeks to nurture preadolescent girls and women, supporting high school students in maintaining health and hygiene. The initiative has gained a valuable ally in Ms. Nayanthara, who graciously serves as the brand ambassador for the institution. Her association with this noble cause adds a layer of honor to the university's dedication to community well-being.

Nayanthara expressed her joy and pride during her address, stating, "I am happy and proud to be associated with such a prestigious university as Sathyabama. I am glad that the institution is undertaking a socially conscious project like Madugai. I take pride in how Sathyabama reaches out to the needy and socially weaker sections of society through Madugai. I eagerly anticipate what the institution will do next for society." Recently, she also congratulated the university on achieving Category 1 status and extended her wishes for more accolades in the near future.

These health and hygiene kits are delivered to 21 adopted schools of the institution, wherein 1000 beneficiaries are served in first phase. This project is serving as a very big support to the girls of pre-adolescents stage and women.

