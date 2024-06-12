Empowerment in Action: Women's Programmes by The Art of Living

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: The Art of Living, under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a world renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian, is spearheading transformative initiatives to tackle critical issues such as women empowerment in India. These efforts aim to address such issues through sustainable solutions and community engagement.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Vision

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader, emphasises the crucial role of women in societal development. He states, "The role of women in the development of society is of utmost importance. In fact, it is the only thing that determines whether a society is strong and harmonious, or otherwise. Women are the backbone of society."

Pooja's Transformation through The Art of Living's Skill Training Program

Pooja, a 20-year-old from Milak Nibbi Singh, Uttar Pradesh, exemplifies the impact of the organisation's programmes. Raised in a 400 sq. ft. home with her family and livestock, Pooja faced limited opportunities. After being rejected by a prospective groom's family for lacking skills, she enrolled in The Art of Living's beautician course. Despite daily challenges, she graduated at the top of her class and now runs a successful beauty parlour in her village, significantly improving her financial situation.

Initiatives and Focus Areas

The Art of Living is committed to promoting gender equality and improving women's welfare across India. The organisation provides essential skills, opportunities, and resources to empower women.

1. Economic Independence:

Programmes equip women with essential skills and support networks to build sustainable livelihoods.

2. Girl Child Education:

Educational initiatives for girls break the cycle of poverty and ignorance.

3. Health and Hygiene Awareness:

Project Pavitra challenges negative socio-cultural norms, focusing on raising awareness among adolescent girls about menstrual health and hygiene, helping them make informed choices about their well-being.

4. Leadership Skills:

Training programmes foster resilience and self-esteem, enabling women to become community leaders and change-makers.

5. Social Empowerment:

Platforms are provided for women to voice their concerns, advocate for their rights, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

6. Rural Skill-Based Training:

Project Shakti is dedicated to empowering rural women through entrepreneurship - providing education, skill development, financial literacy and mental health support.

7. Women Youth Leadership Training Program (WYLTP):

Women receive specialised training in leadership and entrepreneurship, fostering equality and creating inclusive environments within their communities.

8. Prison Programmes:

Women in correctional facilities are supported with rehabilitation programmes that facilitate their reintegration into society upon release. These programmes focus on life skills, trauma relief and developing abilities that improve employment prospects.

Achievements and Impact

1,15,800+ girls educated in menstrual hygiene worldwide.

1,11,000+ rural women trained in livelihood initiatives across the country.

44,000+ women united to revive the Naganadhi river in Tamil Nadu, demonstrating the collective power of women.

1,50,000+ people sensitised against child marriage in Bihar.

1,10,000+ smokeless chulhas distributed in villages across India.

623 self-help groups formed in areas like food processing, bag making, tailoring, and embroidery.

Through these diverse initiatives, The Art of Living empowers women, amplifies their voices, and addresses shared challenges, contributing to a more equitable society.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The organisation is dedicated to fostering human values and promoting harmony in diversity. Through various initiatives, The Art of Living aims to empower individuals and communities, addressing shared challenges and creating sustainable solutions.

