Endometriosis Awareness Month: Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road Hosts Expert Session on Diagnosis & Treatment

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 15: In India, menstrual pain is often dismissed as a normal part of menstruation, leading many to suffer in silence for years. For many, this pain is more than just discomfort - it can be a serious medical condition called Endometriosis. Affecting nearly 10% of women of reproductive age, endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, leading to chronic pain, fertility challenges, heavy periods, and other complications. Despite the widespread prevalence, there is very little awareness about the disease, with an average of 7-10 years of delay of diagnosis before proper medical attention.

To address this issue, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bangalore, organized an exclusive awareness session on 28th March 2025 to shed light on this often-overlooked disease. The event brought together leading medical experts to discuss symptoms, challenges in diagnosis, treatment options, and how to improve the quality of life for those living with endometriosis. Dr. Manish Rai, Zonal Director, Manipal Hospitals graced the event and shared his thoughts on women's overall health and how conditions like endometriosis have a profound impact on a woman's quality of life. About 50+ residents from neighbourhood societies attended the event, listening to the doctors and engaging with them through various queries.

Dr. Aditi Godse, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology highlighted the varied symptoms of endometriosis and how societal misconceptions delay diagnosis. She noted, "Endometriosis is a complex condition that can severely impact a woman's daily life and emotional well-being. Many women are told to 'just endure it' because menstrual pain is normalized in our society. They don't seek help until the disease has progressed and symptoms like heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, painful sexual intercourse, and bowel/bladder issues begin to worsen. Thus, I want to request all women to listen to their bodies and seek medical help early. Remember - awareness can ensure early diagnosis and intervention, helping you lead healthier lives."

Dr. Mala Sibal, Consultant - Fetal Medicine discussed the challenges of diagnosing endometriosis and how modern ultrasound techniques can improve early detection. "With endometriosis, diagnosis is especially difficult as many symptoms mimic other conditions. However, advanced imaging techniques like transvaginal ultrasound can help detect different types of endometriosis, from ovarian cysts to deep endometriotic lesions. A lot of times, the inaccessibility of advanced diagnostic facilities may contribute to misdiagnosis. Thus, the best way to reduce the suffering caused by this disease is by improving diagnostic accuracy and spreading awareness among both doctors and patients."

Dr. Jayashree Veerappa Kanavi, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology elaborated on medical treatment options, explaining that while there is no cure, symptoms can be managed through hormonal therapy and pain relief strategies. She stated, "Medical management forms the backbone of endometriosis treatment. First-line treatments such as NSAIDs and hormonal therapies, including progestins and birth control pills, help in symptom relief and prevention of disease progression. In more severe cases, GnRH analogues may be used to cause a pseudo-menopausal state. While there is no definitive cure for endometriosis, the right treatment plan tailored to each woman's specific symptoms and needs can definitely improve her quality of life and reduce pain."

Dr. Sadasivan S Iyer, Consultant - Anaesthesia and Pain Management focused on advanced pain management strategies that can help women who do not respond to conventional medications. "Chronic pain is a major challenging aspect of endometriosis, and many women endure it not just during menstruation but also during intercourse, urination, and bowel movements. When pain becomes resistant to conventional medication, we turn to advanced pain management techniques like nerve blocks, radiofrequency neuromodulation, and spinal cord stimulation which reduce dependency on painkillers and ensure women can function better in their daily routines. We must also recognize the psychological impact of chronic pain and provide support through counseling and lifestyle changes."

Dr. Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, HOD & Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology explained the role of surgery in endometriosis treatment, stressing that it should be a last resort but done with precision. She added, "While medical management is the first step, some endometriosis cases require surgery, especially when it affects fertility or causes unbearable pain. The first surgery is the most important one and it should be performed with precision to minimize complications and recurrence. Today, robotic and laparoscopic surgery in gynaecology provides better outcomes, with shorter recovery times and minimal damage to surrounding organs. The goal of endometriosis surgery is to provide complete relief while preserving fertility whenever possible. Surgery should only be done when necessary, and it is crucial to have an experienced surgeon to ensure the best possible outcome."

Dr. Nagaraj Palankar, Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology shed light on extrapelvic endometriosis, which can affect organs beyond the reproductive system. He highlighted, "Many people think endometriosis only affects the reproductive organs, but it can extend beyond the pelvis, into the intestines, bladder, abdominal wall, lungs, or the brain, in severe cases, leading to symptoms like bowel and urinary issues, severe pain, and internal bleeding. As these symptoms are so diverse, many go years without receiving the correct diagnosis. When endometriosis is this advanced, a multidisciplinary approach is often needed, including surgery, pain management, and hormonal therapy. Thus, awareness remains important to detect it early so complications like this can be avoided."

With awareness initiatives such as this, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road remains committed to supporting women suffering from this condition through education, advocacy, and appropriate care.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/oldairportroad/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663954/Session_Diagnosis_Treatment_Manipal_Hospitals.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663953/50_residents_at_event_Manipal_Hospitals.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663952/Manipal_Hospital_Hosted_Event.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)