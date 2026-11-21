NewsVoir

Awaji [Japan], November 21: NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO, one of the popular attractions at Nijigen no Mori, an anime theme park on Awaji Island, Japan, will host a special spring event, "Celebrate Spring with Naruto. Cherry Blossom Viewing Party," on weekends from Saturday, April 3, through Sunday, April 18, 2027.

During this special event, Naruto Uzumaki will make an appearance every weekend. Visitors can enjoy cherry blossom viewing and take commemorative photos with Naruto, who will also distribute sweets as a special gift to visitors.

But there's an exciting surprise. Some of the sweets will come with a special cherry blossom sticker, making those who receive them lucky winners. Visitors who receive one of these special sweets will have the exclusive opportunity to take a one-on-one commemorative photo with Naruto at a cherry blossom viewing spot in the "Earth Scroll" area.

The excitement of discovering which sweet you'll receive adds an extra element of fun to this special spring event.

Visitors can enjoy cherry blossom viewing with Naruto amid the beautiful spring scenery of SHINOBI-ZATO, while also trying their luck at winning an exclusive photo opportunity.

The event offers a special opportunity to create unforgettable spring memories at NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO in Nijigen no Mori

Event Overview: "Celebrate Spring with Naruto Cherry Blossom Viewing Party"

Event Period:

Saturday, April 3 - Sunday, April 18, 2027

Available on weekends only.

Event Details:

Naruto Uzumaki will appear at SHINOBI-ZATO on weekends during the event period.Visitors can enjoy cherry blossom viewing, take commemorative photos with Naruto, and receive sweets directly from him.

Some of the sweets will feature a special cherry blossom sticker, indicating that the recipient is a lucky winners. Visitors who receive these special sweets will have the exclusive opportunity to take a one-on-one commemorative photo with Naruto at a cherry blossom viewing spot in the "Earth Scroll" area.

Location:

NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO at Nijigen no Mori

Participation Fee:

Free of charge

A separate admission ticket for the attraction is required.

About NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO

NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.

The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.

About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

Access

1. By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either "Awaji IC" or "Nijigen no Mori." Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

2. By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either "Awaji IC"

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Media Inquiries

Pasona Group Inc. - Public Relations Department

Tel: +81-3-6734-0215

Contacts: Somiki, Izumo, Shinohe

E-mail: p.kohobu@pasonagroup.co.jp

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