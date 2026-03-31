EPF Claim Rejections Leave Millions in Limbo -- Kustodian Helps Recover Stuck Funds

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: Most employees assume their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is easily accessible. However, many only discover issues years later, typically at the time of withdrawal, during a job transition, or even during background verification. Claims can get delayed, rejected, or remain unresolved, often without clear reasons.

In FY24-25, over 6.2 crore PF withdrawal, transfer and other claims were filed, of which nearly 1.6 crore were rejected. For final withdrawal claims, rejection rates reached as high as 30%, highlighting how widespread these issues are, even among individuals who believe their records are in order.

These problems often stem from small but critical gaps, such as mismatches in personal details, incorrect UAN linkages, incomplete transfers between employers, or inconsistencies in KYC records. While seemingly minor, such discrepancies can prevent access to funds when they are needed most. With increasing digitisation and system upgrades across EPFO processes, data consistency has become more critical than ever. Older discrepancies that previously went unnoticed are now more likely to surface during withdrawals, leaving individuals with limited clarity on what went wrong. These are among the most common causes of PF withdrawal problems and EPF claim rejections faced by employees.

For many, this turns into a prolonged and frustrating experience. Resolving EPF issues often involves navigating multiple systems, coordinating with past employers, and dealing with inconsistent or unclear responses. In some cases, individuals are required to visit EPFO offices across cities. The process can also feel uncomfortable, as repeated follow-ups with former employers or HR teams rarely lead to clear outcomes.

"In many cases, individuals only realise there is an issue when they attempt a withdrawal, by which time resolving it becomes significantly more complex," said Kunal, co-founder at Kustodian.

Kustodian.life's EPF claim resolution platform helps individuals check PF and EPF issues, understand the root cause, and resolve stuck claims.

Kustodian.life follows a simple three-step approach: check, understand, and recover, enabling users to identify issues within their EPF accounts, diagnose the root causes, and resolve them through a guided, end-to-end process. The platform works across employers, geographies, and EPFO systems to ensure cases are actively progressed toward resolution.

In many instances, the amounts involved are significant, with families discovering that several lakhs remain inaccessible due to issues they were previously unaware of. Resolving these gaps often brings not just financial relief, but also clarity after months or even years of uncertainty. For many families, these recovered funds are not just numbers on a screen; they often represent a child's education, a long-delayed home purchase, or the financial security of retirement that had been put on hold.

To date, Kustodian.life has supported over 8,300 families in recovering more than ₹150 crore in stuck funds across EPF and other financial assets, with a success rate of 97%. The platform has also received over 130 five-star Google reviews and 70+ LinkedIn testimonials from professionals across organisations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, TCS, Infosys, and MobiKwik.

"I had a fairly complex PF situation involving multiple UANs and compliance issues. It had been pending for a long time and I wasn't sure how to resolve it. Kustodian.life helped identify the problem and handled the entire process efficiently," said Mukund S.

Another user, Ram Iyer, added, "I wasn't aware there was a mismatch in my records. After multiple failed attempts, I had almost given up. The issue was eventually resolved with Kustodian's support."

Kustodian.life was co-founded by Harsh, an alumnus of the Indian School of Business, with experience across Samsung, YourStory, and UrbanPiper, along with co-founder Kunal, who specialises in financial operations and claims processes.

As more employees navigate job transitions, financial planning, and unexpected life events, ensuring these funds are actually accessible, not just accumulated, is becoming a critical part of financial security. Addressing gaps in financial access, particularly in systems like EPF, is emerging as an important and often overlooked need. Proactively checking PF or EPF issues can help individuals avoid delays when they actually need access to their funds.

About Kustodian.life

Kustodian is a platform focused on helping individuals recover stuck financial assets, including EPF, insurance, and other claims, through a structured, end-to-end resolution process.

More information is available at: www.kustodian.life

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