Escon Infra Realtors Bags the "Emerging Developer of the Year 2024", Shines in North India's Luxury Market

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3: Escon Infra Realtors achieved another milestone by winning the "Emerging Developer of the Year 2024" award for their exceptional contribution to luxury villa development in North India at the 9th Edition of the India Property Awards and Summit 2024. The award ceremony, held in Bangalore, celebrated the exceptional achievements of the Indian real estate sector.

Escon Infra Realtors, a name synonymous with luxury living, meticulously designs luxury villa projects, setting new benchmarks in the Noida-Greater Noida luxury realty market. By combining cutting-edge technology, innovation, and sustainable practices, these villas offer an unparalleled living experience to their esteemed residents. This award marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, reinforcing its position as a leading luxury real estate market player.

To know more about their projects, visit www.esconinfrarealtor.com.

Neeraj Sharma, Managing Director of Escon Infra Realtors, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are extremely honored to be named as the Emerging Developer of the Year 2024. This award reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in developing luxury villas that offer unparalleled living experiences."

The brand's recognition as the top emerging developer underscores its commitment to transforming the luxury real estate landscape in North India. Renowned for its superior craftsmanship and timely delivery, Escon Infra Realtors envisions expanding its portfolio and meeting the surging demand for luxury living spaces.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)