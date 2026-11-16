ESENSIAR Launches in India: Elevating Daily Body Care with Clinical Precision and Proprietary Packaging Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: Esensiar Private Limited, a premium direct-to-consumer personal care brand recognized under the Startup India initiative, is set to debut its highly anticipated Phase 1 body care collection. Founded by entrepreneur Ifthikre Noushad, ESENSIAR is poised to redefine the Indian cosmetics landscape by bridging the gap between high-end luxury aesthetics, proprietary design engineering, and accessible, clinically proven body care.

Designed for the discerning modern consumer, ESENSIAR rejects industry clutter in favor of strict minimalism and its meticulously developed formulations. The brand delivers an elevated, results-driven daily routine without compromise.

The Phase 1 Collection: High Performance Body Care

The inaugural lineup features three meticulously engineered products designed to transform routine personal care into a curated ritual:

Deodorant Stick: A lightweight, skin-clarifying formulation designed for effective odor protection and underarm care without leaving heavy residue.

Exfoliating Body Wash: A resurfacing wash that gently polishes the skin, leaving it deeply cleansed and refined.

Nourishing Body Mist with SPF: A hydrating finishing mist that locks in moisture while delivering the brand's exclusive signature scent.

The Signature Scent: "Euphoric Matcha"

ESENSIAR introduces its bespoke fragrance profile, Euphoric Matcha. Drawing inspiration from premium niche perfumery, this signature scent offers a sophisticated olfactive experience that grounds crisp, botanical green tea notes with the warmth of rich vanilla and the depth of clean musk.

Proprietary Packaging Innovation & Chic Design

Moving away from conventional, loud cosmetic packaging, ESENSIAR brings a minimalist and chic aesthetic to the Indian vanity. As a testament to this commitment to structural and visual design, the company is excited to announce the introduction of its newly patented, versatile cylindrical container, custom-configured for dispensing its upcoming clean beauty formulations.

This proprietary primary body features an elongated cylindrical profile with two prominent, parallel circumferential ridges that divide the exterior into three vertical sections, providing both structural reinforcement and an ergonomic grip profile. The superior portion of the container features a shoulder that converges into an externally threaded neck, designed to securely accommodate various interchangeable closures. This uniform and highly adaptable structural design is perfectly suited for housing liquids, gels, serums, and mists across ESENSIAR's multiple product lines.

Clinical Efficacy and Manufacturing Excellence

While the aesthetic is rooted in luxury, the formulations are strictly rooted in science. Developed at state-of-the-art contract manufacturing facilities in India, ESENSIAR's products undergo rigorous validation, including comprehensive in-vitro and in-vivo clinical studies, SPF validation protocols, and accelerated stability testing.

"The modern Indian consumer has evolved; they look past vague marketing and demand both clinical precision and refined design," says Ifthikre Noushad, Founder and Director of ESENSIAR. "We created this brand to strip away the visual noise. By focusing on highly effective formulations, captivating signature fragrances, and our patented minimalist packaging, we are delivering an unforgettable luxury experience that remains entirely accessible to our online community."

Availability

ESENSIAR will be available for purchase directly to consumers across India via the brand's official webstore. By operating an independent, digitally native D2C model, ESENSIAR eliminates retail markups, ensuring that exceptional quality is delivered straight to the customer.

About ESENSIAR

Headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, and incorporated under the DPIIT Startup India initiative, Esensiar Private Limited is a direct-to-consumer personal care and cosmetics brand. Focused on proprietary minimalist design, clinical efficacy, and premium aesthetics, ESENSIAR delivers elevated body care essentials for the modern lifestyle.

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