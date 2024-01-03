ET Inspiring Leaders 2023 Celebrates Anil Ahlawat - CEO of MTG Learning Media as The Leading Publisher in Education

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 3: Anil Ahlawat, the Founder and CEO of MTG Learning Media, a prominent name in the education industry, has been honoured as the leading publisher in Education. This recognition was done at the prestigious ET Inspiring Leaders North Awards 2023, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (A Division of Times Internet Limited). This serves as a testament to Anil Ahlawat's visionary leadership, his outstanding contributions, and the company's commitment to providing quality educational resources.

The award function was graced by multiple guests, including Chief Guest Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Secretary of BJP and Senior Leader, and Guest of Honour Jacqueline Fernandez.

The award ceremony was held at The Grand in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi to celebrate leaders who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. These awards recognize individuals who have displayed exceptional performance, innovative thinking, and a strong societal impact. Anil Ahlawat's unwavering dedication to transforming the education horizons perfectly exemplifies these qualities, making him a deserving recipient of this esteemed award.

MTG Learning Media, a company with a rich history spanning 42 years, has had a profound impact on education worldwide that has reached over 70 countries with their exceptional study material. Under Anil Ahlawat's guidance, MTG Learning Media has emerged as a leading publisher, delivering a wide range of educational materials that foster active learning and intellectual growth among students.

Not just this, their contribution has reached to schools, teachers, and institutes as well with almost 2 lakh schools, coaching institutes and 6.5 Lakh teachers. MTG's extensive collection of school textbooks, e-books, and competitive exam preparation materials are constantly updated to ensure that students receive the most comprehensive and up-to-date resources, boosting students' confidence and enabling them to excel in their academic pursuits.

"This award is a moment of great pride and honour for all of us at MTG Learning Media. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in revolutionizing the education industry," commented Anil Ahlawat. "We are dedicated to providing students with accessible, insightful, and effective study materials that empower them to achieve their full potential. This award will only motivate us further to continue our mission of making top-notch education accessible to all and to abide by our tagline that is "Success Made Simple".

Anil takes pride in diverse range of educational publications that cater to the needs of students preparing for NEET, JEE, CBSE Boards, SOF Olympiads, School textbooks, CUET, Government Exams and Regional Engineering Entrance exams. MTG's 'Flagship Product' - 4 Monthly Magazines, namely "Mathematics Today", "Chemistry Today", "Biology Today," and "Physics for You" have become trusted companions for students across the country. These Magazines are read in 70 Countries. His focused approach has developed a strong Market presence across Pan India. Under his strong Leadership, he has developed vast library of over 2,300 books and digital content, covering a wide range of subjects and examinations.

"We are proud to announce that we have sold over 16 crore copies of our publications, created millions of success stories and made a significant impact on the academic journey of countless Doctors & Engineers across the country," said Anil Ahlawat with humble pride.

MTG Learning Media's success can be attributed to its innovative and growth mindset like adaptive learning solutions, digital platforms, and interactive content which have effectively bridged the gap between traditional teaching methodologies and modern-day pedagogy. By staying ahead of the curve and embracing technological advancements, Anil Ahlawat and his team have revolutionized the learning experience for students across the country.

As MTG Learning Media celebrates this remarkable achievement, it also reaffirms its commitment to building a brighter future for students. This award reinforces the company's commitment to providing students with advanced and comprehensive study materials, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the education industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)