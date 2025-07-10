ET Money, a 360 ONE company, launches Loans Against Mutual Funds

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 10: ET Money, India's leading long-term investments platform and part of the 360 ONE WAM group, has announced its entry into secured lending with the launch of Loans Against Mutual Funds (LAMF). The offering will be accessible through ET Money's Android and iOS apps, and loans will be facilitated via NBFC partnerships.

This marks a significant milestone in ET Money's journey toward building a full-stack digital wealth platform for India's mass affluent.

LAMF allows investors to borrow against their existing mutual fund holdings instantly, securely, and without liquidating them. The product ensures compounding continues uninterrupted while giving mutual fund investors access to flexible, low-cost liquidity anytime, anywhere.

"At ET Money, we've always focused on helping Indians participate in the country's long-term wealth creation story by enabling digital and systematic investments in mutual funds. But while aspirations are long-term, life often throws short-term needs our way at times, unplanned expenses, while at others, unexpected emergencies. In such moments, investors are forced to trade off their long-term savings goals," said Mukesh Kalra, CEO, ET Money.

"With Loans Against Mutual Funds, those trade-offs become a thing of the past. We're thrilled to introduce a seamless way to unlock the value of long-term assets to meet today's priorities without interrupting the journey of wealth creation," Kalra added.

This 100% digital offering enables users to:

* Instantly check the limit they are eligible for and apply online

* Digitally lien-mark the mutual fund units to partner NBFC in real time

* Get access to funds within minutes, with a flexible overdraft facility

* Repay principal, interest, or any combination on their own terms with zero foreclosure charges

Unlike personal loans, borrowers pay interest only on the amount they use, and only for the duration they use it. There are no fixed EMIs, and the facility can be reused without reapplying, making it ideal for planned expenses and emergencies.

LAMF is not just a new product; it's a new way of thinking about credit. It empowers Indians to mobilise their most widely held financial asset, mutual funds, as an instrument of short-term financial flexibility. In doing so, ET Money expands access to low-cost, collateral-backed credit while promoting disciplined investing behaviour.

By offering digital-first, collateral-backed loans, ET Money reinforces its mission of empowering users at every step of their financial journey, making it possible to live fully today, while continuing to build for tomorrow.

About ET Money

ET Money is one of India's leading platforms for long-term investments and wealth management. ET Money now operates as a 100% subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, India's premier wealth management firm, after the latter acquired Moneygoals Solutions Limited (MGSL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Banayantree Services Limited (BTSL), which owns and operates ET Money. It empowers millions of users to make smarter financial decisions through a blend of intuitive design, investor-first thinking, and data-driven technology. ET Money helps users track, manage, and get advice on over ₹35,000 crore across mutual funds, insurance, NPS, FDs, and now secured credit via Loans Against Mutual Funds--continuing its mission to simplify how Indians grow, protect, and manage their wealth.

