BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: The conversation around skin aging in India often sits at two extremes: correcting visible signs of aging in the pursuit of younger-looking skin, or embracing the natural process of aging without looking deeper into the science of skin health. Eucerin India aims to bridge this gap with the launch of its new Epicelline Serum, encouraging a more informed, pro-aging approach to skin longevity that looks beyond visible lines to understand and address skin aging at a deeper level.

Backed by 17 years of epigenetic research and patented Age Clock Technology, Epicelline Serum is designed to reactivate the skin's youth genes and help reverse the skin's age clock. At the heart of the formulation is Epicelline, a patented ingredient that works alongside Hyaluronic Acid, which helps plump deep wrinkles, and Glycine Saponin, which supports the skin's natural production of Hyaluronic Acid. Together, the three key ingredients target 10 visible signs of skin aging, bringing science-led innovation to the pursuit of healthier-looking skin for longer.

Commenting on the launch, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India, said, "Skin longevity represents the next frontier in skincare, shifting the focus from treating visible signs of aging to supporting the skin's long-term resilience and vitality. At Eucerin, our decades of dermatological expertise are rooted in advancing scientific understanding and translating it into effective, evidence-based solutions. With the introduction of Epicelline Serum in India, we are bringing our expertise in epigenetic research to consumers, reinforcing our commitment to pioneering the future of skin longevity through innovation, education and clinically backed skincare."

The launch reinforces Eucerin's commitment to bringing advanced dermatological science to Indian consumers and shaping a more progressive conversation around skin aging. The innovation of Epicelline encourages consumers to move beyond the choice between fighting visible signs of aging and simply accepting them, towards a science-backed approach that adopts a pro-aging mindset with an understanding of skin longevity and the potential to reverse the skin's age clock.

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