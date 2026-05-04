Eugenix Hair Sciences Sets The World Record for Highest Grafts in a Single Hair Transplant Sitting; Enters World Records Book of India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: Eugenix Hair Sciences has etched its name into global medical history as representatives from World Records Book of India officially conferred the title for achieving the highest number of grafts in a single hair transplant sitting. In a landmark moment witnessed at the event, the team validated the procedure and formally inducted Eugenix Hair Sciences into its prestigious record compendium, recognizing the clinic's breakthrough in advanced hair restoration.

This recognition marks a defining milestone for Eugenix Hair Sciences, as the brand not only set a new global benchmark but also received on-ground acknowledgment from World Records book of India officials.

The record was set during a hair transplant procedure involving veteran actor known for his work in Shaktimaan and Mahabharat, Surendra Pal Singh, who underwent a hair transplant procedure starting from May 29, 2025, where a total of 11,423 grafts were completed over a single sitting spanning two weeks. This case represents one of the most extensive procedures of its kind. The certification recognizes the clinic's precision, innovation, and scale, reinforcing its position as a leader in hair transplant excellence in India and placing it among the world's most remarkable achievements.

The official record presentation was conducted at Eugenix Hair Sciences' Mumbai Clinic on 25th April 2026 by the officials.

Speaking about his experience, Surendra Pal Singh said, "For me, this was not just about hair, it was about feeling like myself again. I've seen a real change in how people respond to me; many even say that they see the younger Surendra Pal again. I thank Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal for their support. My only advice to anyone considering a hair transplant is this: if you decide to go ahead, do it once but do it right. Choose a qualified doctor who will prioritize your safety, care, and long-term results."

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder and Chairman, Eugenix Hair Sciences shared, "This milestone reflects a significant advancement in the science and scalability of modern hair restoration. At Eugenix, our focus has always been on expanding clinical boundaries responsibly, through precise donor management, refined extraction techniques, and a deep understanding of aesthetic reconstruction.

This recognition reinforces our belief that India is not only participating in global medical innovation, but is increasingly setting its benchmarks."

Dr. Arika Bansal, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences added, "Procedures of this scale require far more than technical capability--they demand meticulous planning, disciplined execution, and an unwavering focus on patient comfort at every step. At Eugenix, our approach has always been deeply patient-centric--prioritizing long-term outcomes, donor area preservation, and consistency across every stage of the procedure."

Senior Adjudicator & Speaker Representative, Lakshay Deep Mishra from the World Records Book of India added, "At the World Records Book of India, every recognition is grounded in rigorous validation, authenticity, and measurable excellence. The achievement by Eugenix Hair Sciences, completing 11,423 grafts in a single hair transplant sitting, stands as a remarkable demonstration of clinical precision, endurance, and innovation in modern medical science.

After a thorough on-ground evaluation and verification process, we are pleased to formally recognize this as a record-setting accomplishment. This milestone not only pushes the boundaries of what is possible in hair restoration but also sets a new benchmark for medical excellence from India on a global stage."

The detailed case study is available on the company's website: eugenixhairsciences.com/norwood-class-7/surendra-pal/

A video testimonial from the patient can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxSI8SOYhyU

About Eugenix Hair Sciences

Eugenix Hair Sciences is a globally recognized and highly trusted hair restoration brand in India, known for its advanced, science-led solutions. Founded by renowned surgeons Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, distinguished AIIMS alumni with 30+ years of combined experience in hair restoration, Eugenix brings together clinical excellence, ethical practice, and global standards under one roof.

At Eugenix, hair restoration goes beyond routine transplantation. It is a centre of excellence where even the most complex and advanced cases of baldness are treated with precision and consistency. Pioneered at Eugenix, the Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technology represents a significant advancement over conventional FUE, delivering superior graft survival which combined with the focus on artistic precision at Eugenix, leads to a significantly higher quality of hair transplants. This seamless integration of science and artistry has ushered in a new era of hair restoration, firmly positioning Eugenix at the forefront of the field.

With over 20,000 successful procedures and 55 million grafts implanted, treating cases ranging from early-stage thinning to advanced Grade 6/7 baldness, Eugenix has built a reputation firmly rooted in results, trust, and transparency. The organisation's consistently high patient satisfaction is driven by stringent medical protocols, a patient-first approach, personalised treatment plans, and a culture of continuous innovation.

Eugenix offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced hair restoration services for both men and women, including hair transplantation, hairline reconstruction, beard and eyebrow restoration, corrective procedures, and specialised treatments such as Afro and body hair transplants. Across all services, the highest standards of quality and safety are ensured through ultramodern facilities, highly trained clinical teams, and an uncompromising focus on clinical excellence.

With its headquarters in India and a rapidly growing international clientele, Eugenix Hair Sciences continues to expand its clinical footprint while consistently advancing its technological capabilities. The organisation has successfully restored hairlines for hundreds of patients across India and globally, including prominent personalities from the film and television industry, as well as international cricketers, musicians, and singers, Eugenix Hair Sciences has also been a strong advocate of ethical medical practices in the hair restoration industry. The brand is widely respected for its transparent consultation process, honest graft estimation, and realistic outcome setting, which has helped build long- term trust among patients worldwide. Every procedure at Eugenix is led and supervised by experienced doctors, ensuring medical accountability at every stage of treatment.

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