EuroKids Marks India's 80th Independence Day with One of the Country's Largest Preschool Celebrations

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: As India commemorates its landmark 80th Independence Day, EuroKids Preschool, India's leading preschool, brought together 1,25,000+ young learners with 15,000+ educators across 2,000+ centres in 550+ cities for one of the country's largest preschool Independence Day celebrations. Through a specially curated experiential learning program, children explored the values of unity, diversity, pride and responsible citizenship in ways that were engaging, age-appropriate and deeply meaningful.

For EuroKids, the milestone carried a message closer to home. Just as India's 80-year journey has been built one formative step at a time, a child's own journey towards independence, confidence and self-reliance begins far earlier than most parents realise. Early childhood research suggests that nearly 90% of a child's brain development takes place between the ages of two and six, making these years the most receptive window for building language, social skills, emotional regulation and a sense of identity. It is a belief central to EuroKids' philosophy: that starting structured, play-based learning at age 2, rather than waiting for formal schooling to begin, gives children the strongest foundation to grow into confident, independent individuals.

At a time when educators and parents alike are placing greater emphasis on nurturing character alongside academics, EuroKids transformed the national celebration into an immersive learning experience where children didn't just celebrate Independence Day, they experienced its values through storytelling, movement, collaborative play and hands-on exploration. Designed as part of the brand's month-long Awesome August initiative, the celebrations reflected the evolving role of early childhood education in helping children build empathy, confidence, respect, and a sense of belonging from an early age.

Across EuroKids centres, children participated in a vibrant Tricolour Kite Festival, sending colourful kites carrying messages of hope, unity and freedom into the skies. Younger learners, some as young as two, discovered the significance of the national flag through interactive tricolour sensory play, while a specially designed patriotic obstacle course featuring saffron hoops, a green tunnel and an Ashoka Chakra spin, combined physical activity with purposeful learning, encouraging teamwork, resilience and confidence, even in the very youngest of EuroKids' toddlers.

The celebrations also featured a Mini Patriotic Parade, where children proudly marched with the national flag, and the 'Unity in Diversity' Ramp Walk, where they represented different Indian states in traditional attire, celebrating the country's rich cultural heritage. Through these collaborative experiences, children developed a deeper appreciation of India's diversity while understanding that unity remains one of the nation's greatest strengths.

KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), said, "As India celebrates 80 years of Independence, we have a unique opportunity to help the next generation understand the values that have shaped our nation. Children begin developing their understanding of identity, empathy and belonging as early as the age of two, making these formative years the ideal time to introduce them to the importance of unity, respect and responsible citizenship. At EuroKids, we believe these values, and the quiet confidence to think and act independently, are best nurtured not through instruction alone, but through joyful, immersive experiences that encourage children to observe, participate, question and connect with the world around them, right from their very first years at preschool."

The celebrations formed part of Awesome August, EuroKids' flagship month-long learning initiative that brings together key cultural, environmental and social occasions, including Friendship Day, Independence Day, Sustainability Week and Raksha Bandhan, to help children develop life skills through meaningful experiences. By integrating these celebrations into everyday learning, EuroKids enables children to build empathy, collaboration, curiosity and social awareness while creating lasting memories with their peers, teachers and families.

Rooted in Heureka - The Visible Thinking Curriculum, inspired by Harvard University's Project Zero and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Independence Day celebrations reflected EuroKids' commitment to experiential learning that nurtures cognitive, emotional and social development from the toddler years onward. Rather than viewing national festivals as standalone events, the curriculum transforms them into opportunities for children, from age 2, to think critically, express themselves confidently and develop a lifelong appreciation for India's culture, diversity and shared values.

As the nation celebrated 80 years of Independence, EuroKids reaffirmed its commitment to giving children the Right Start to their own journey of independence, one that begins as early as age 2 and prepares them not only for school, but for life. By bringing together children and their families in one of India's largest preschool Independence Day celebrations, the brand continues to create meaningful learning experiences that inspire young learners to grow into confident, compassionate and responsible citizens of tomorrow.

To mark this historic milestone, EuroKids is offering parents a festive Independence Day fee benefit on new enrolments for toddlers as young as two years old, giving them the Right Start to their learning journey. Visit your nearest EuroKids centre to know more.

About EuroKids Preschool

EuroKids, India's Leading Preschool Brand, has revolutionised early childhood education for over 25 years across 2,000+ preschools in 550 cities and three countries. With the launch of its latest 8th curriculum, 'Heureka', EuroKids introduces the Visible Thinking Curriculum, based on Harvard University's Project Zero and aligned with NEP 2020. Heureka empowers children with critical and creative thinking skills through 20 structured Thinking Routines, nurturing holistic growth across Emotional, Physical, Intellectual, Creative, and Spiritual dimensions. Supported by the Buddy's World app, which supports balanced cognitive development, EuroKids remains at the forefront of early childhood education, helping children develop essential life skills from as early as age 2. Its successful franchise model also enables aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive in the education sector, expanding access to quality education.

The Group

Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education group, backed by global investment firm KKR. Driven by its purpose to unlock human potential by igniting the love for learning through its institutions, which include leading brands like EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point Group of Schools, Heritage International Xperiential School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School and Finland International School Maldives. Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning emphasises a 'Child First' philosophy, innovative pedagogy, and child safety. With 2,000 Preschools and 60 K-12 Schools, it empowers 1,850 women entrepreneurs and employs a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people.

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