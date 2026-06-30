EuroKids Partners with Kauvery Hospitals to Build Stronger Health and Development Foundations for Young Children

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29: EuroKids Pre-Schools, one of India's leading preschool networks, has partnered with Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading multispeciality healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu. The partnership is aimed to strengthen awareness around child health, wellbeing, and early childhood development. The collaboration brings together expertise from healthcare and early childhood education to support children during their most formative years.

At EuroKids, the belief that a child's wellbeing is shaped by health, safety, emotional security, and early learning experiences has been central to its philosophy of Child First. Safety First. for over 25 years. Through this association with Kauvery Hospital, EuroKids aims to create greater awareness among parents and caregivers about the importance of nurturing strong developmental foundations in the early years.

The partnership aligns with EuroKids' Sariyaana Thodakkam (Right start) movement, a nationwide awareness initiative focused on educating families about the critical importance of the early years, particularly between the ages of 1 and 6, in shaping lifelong learning, wellbeing and development.

Research continues to show that the earliest years play a significant role in a child's cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development. With this shared belief, EuroKids and Kauvery Hospital will work together to encourage conversations around child health, nutrition, growth milestones, emotional wellbeing, and age-appropriate development.

As part of the initiative, health and wellness programs, awareness sessions and health camps will be conducted across select EuroKids centres. These sessions will provide parents with access to expert guidance from healthcare professionals on key aspects of child health and overall wellbeing.

Speaking on the partnership, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, "At EuroKids, we have always believed that a child's earliest years are their most defining and that a truly Right Start encompasses not just learning, but health, safety and emotional wellbeing. Our partnership with Kauvery Hospital brings together two deeply complementary areas of expertise with a single shared purpose which is to give every child the strongest possible foundation for life. Through the Sariyaana Thodakkam movement, we hope to inspire a broader national conversation about what children truly need in their first six years and this collaboration is a meaningful step in that direction."

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "The foundation for lifelong health is laid in the early years of childhood. At Kauvery, we believe that empowering parents with the right knowledge on nutrition, growth, preventive care, and developmental wellbeing can make a meaningful difference in a child's future. Our collaboration with EuroKids is an opportunity to bring healthcare expertise closer to families and support children in growing healthier, stronger and more confident during their most important developmental years."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building stronger support systems around young children. Through the Sariyaana Thodakkam movement, EuroKids seeks to encourage a broader societal conversation around what children truly need in their early years - safe environments, positive relationships, good health, proper nutrition, and developmentally appropriate learning experiences. The partnership with Kauvery Hospital further strengthens this vision by bringing medical expertise into the early childhood development ecosystem.

As part of Lighthouse Learning, India's leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education group, EuroKids has been at the forefront of early childhood education for 25 years. With a network of more than 2,000 preschools across 560+ cities and having nurtured over 1 million children, EuroKids continues to champion initiatives that support children's holistic development. Guided by the HEUREKA - The Visible Thinking Curriculum, grounded in Harvard Project Zero - and backed by TUV Nord safety certification across every centre, EuroKids believes that every child deserves a Right Start, one that supports not only learning outcomes but also physical, emotional and social wellbeing.

By combining healthcare awareness with early childhood education, EuroKids and Kauvery Hospital aim to contribute towards healthier childhoods and better developmental outcomes for the next generation.

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