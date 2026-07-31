Eveready Expands Flashlight Portfolio, Launches Innovative Shor Torch with Animal Alarm to Help Farmers Protect Crops

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 30: Eveready Industries India Ltd., the country's leading flashlight and battery brand, today announced the launch of its all-new Eveready Shor Torch DL190, a rugged, rechargeable, multi-utility torch equipped with an integrated 100 decibel animal alarm, powerful illumination and UV strobe functionality designed specifically to help farmers protect crops from animal intrusion during the night.

The launch of Shor Torch further strengthens Eveready's expanding rechargeable flashlight portfolio, reflecting the company's continued focus on developing innovative solutions that cater to evolving consumer needs and diverse usage occasions. Designed specifically for agricultural use, the Eveready Shor Torch, along with an integrated 100 dB animal alarm and UV strobe, features a powerful 5W front torch for long range visibility and a 3W side light to support farmers during nighttime farm surveillance. It is powered by a 3600 mAh rechargeable Li ion battery with Type C fast charging support, enabling reliable performance during prolonged farm usage.

Designed to withstand demanding rural usage conditions, the Eveready Shor Torch combines durability with functionality. The product features a powerful 1 km long-beam front torch with up to 5 hours of lighting time and integrated animal deterrence capabilities. The thoughtfully engineered design ensures dependable performance during extended outdoor usage under challenging field conditions.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, Eveready Industries India Limited, said, "At Eveready, innovation has always been rooted in solving real consumer challenges. Farmers across the country face persistent crop losses due to animal intrusion, particularly during the night. The Shor Torch reflects our commitment to developing practical and relevant solutions for Indian consumers. By combining powerful illumination with an effective animal alarm and UV strobe functionality, we have created a unique product that can make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of farmers while helping them protect their livelihoods."

The Eveready Shor Torch has been developed keeping in mind the unique requirements of India's farming community, where protecting crops often extends well beyond daylight hours. During critical crop cycles such as sowing and harvesting, farmers routinely undertake nighttime field surveillance to safeguard cultivated land from animal intrusion. While flashlights have long been an essential tool for activities such as irrigation, fertilizer application, crop monitoring and harvesting after dark, keeping animals away from cultivated fields remains one of the biggest challenges they encounter.

Recognising this challenge, Eveready developed the Shor Torch as a practical, humane and non-intrusive solution for nighttime crop protection. Designed for use in open farmlands, where sound and light can travel over longer distances, the product helps farmers safeguard their crops more effectively during early morning and nighttime surveillance, without causing harm to animals.

The Eveready Shor Torch, an innovation at the grassroot level, addresses this challenge through a powerful 100 decibel alarm that emits a sharp warning sound, combined with a red UV strobe light. When directed towards approaching animals, the alarm and flashing light create sufficient disturbance to drive them away, helping protect crops.

Eveready has been actively expanding its rechargeable flashlight portfolio in line with evolving consumer needs and usage occasions. The launch of the Shor Torch further strengthens Eveready's growing portfolio of innovative flashlights. The portfolio also includes the Siren Torch with Safety Alarm, designed to empower women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities with an added sense of personal security. Additionally, Eveready offers a first-of-its-kind Hybrid Torch featuring patent-applied dual-powered operation through rechargeable and battery-powered modes, providing consumers with enhanced flexibility and reliability across varied usage situations.

All of Eveready's flashlight manufacturing facilities follow stringent quality parameters and are Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified. The certification reinforces Eveready's long-standing commitment to product quality, safety, reliability and adherence to stringent industry standards.

Driven by feature-led innovation, consumer-focused product development and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Eveready continues to strengthen its position as India's leading flashlight, battery and lighting solutions brand through products designed to address evolving consumer needs.

The Eveready Shor Torch DL190 will be available at Rs. 1,099 across leading retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

About Eveready Industries India Ltd.

With a legacy of over 100 years, Eveready Industries India Ltd. (NSE Symbol: EVEREADY, BSE Scrip Code: 531508, CSE Scrip Code 000029) is a household name in batteries and flashlights, with an emerging presence in the consumer and professional lighting space.

Since its inception in 1934, Eveready has been at the forefront of the dry cell battery market, enriching the lives of millions with portable energy and lighting solutions. The company's iconic catchphrase "Give Me Red" has become synonymous with trust and dependability, resonating with consumers across generations.

In 2023, the company embarked on a transformative journey, marked by the unveiling of its new infinity logo and the empowering tagline "Give Me Power, Give Me Red". The pivotal year also witnessed the launch of its Ultima Alkaline battery range, designed to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. In April 2026, Eveready has inaugurated India's only operating alkaline battery facility in Jammu. Alongside Ultima Alkaline, Eveready today offers a comprehensive battery portfolio spanning carbon-zinc, alkaline, rechargeable, and lithium formats, making it India's No. 1* battery brand.

Beyond batteries, Eveready also offers a wide range of flashlights and torches designed for everyday use, emergencies, and outdoor activities. This includes purpose-driven products such as the Eveready Siren Torch, which combines illumination with a built-in safety alarm, and India's First Hybrid Torch, which offers dual power options via rechargeable and battery-based formats. Together, through these innovations, the company has emerged as India's no. 1 flashlight brand.

The company has also strategically expanded its portfolio with an entry into the mobile accessories segment, mosquito racquets, small appliances, electrical accessories, wires, and MCBs to meet the dynamic needs of consumers.

Eveready's manufacturing facilities are spread across India, namely Matia, Lucknow, Haridwar, Maddur, Kolkata, Jammu and they are equipped with globally benchmarked technology platforms and follow the best-in-class operating standards, with a relentless focus on quality (ISO 9000), environmental best practices (ISO 14000), and rapid adoption of technology. The company has a Research and Development (R & D) facility that is approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

For more information, please visit www.eveready.in

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