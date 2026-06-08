Exato.ai Appoints Murali Menon as Chief AI Officer to Accelerate AI-First Customer Experience Innovation

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8: Exato.ai ("Exato" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered customer experience, workforce management, and digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Murali Menon as its Chief AI Officer (CAIO).

Murali joins Exato.ai with over 26 years of experience, including artificial intelligence, enterprise technology, digital transformation, and innovation leadership. His appointment reinforces Exato's commitment to strengthening its AI capabilities and accelerating its vision of building an AI-first customer experience ecosystem for enterprises globally.

Profile Snapshot

Murali Menon is a seasoned technology and business leader with extensive experience leading large-scale AI and transformation initiatives for global enterprises. Prior to joining Exato.ai, he spent more than two decades at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), where he held several leadership positions and worked closely with global CTOs, CIOs, and CXOs to drive technology innovation and business transformation.

Throughout his career, he has led initiatives across Enterprise AI, AI-powered Customer Experience, Cloud and AI Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, and Cognitive Business Processes. He has been instrumental in helping organizations leverage emerging technologies to improve operational efficiency, customer engagement, and business performance.

His expertise spans strategy, innovation, technology adoption, and large-scale enterprise execution, making him uniquely positioned to lead Exato's next phase of AI-driven growth.

Strategic Value to Exato

As Chief AI Officer, Murali will spearhead Exato's AI and innovation strategy, strengthen the Company's AI capabilities, and drive responsible AI adoption across products, platforms, and services.

His deep understanding of enterprise AI implementation, customer experience transformation, and emerging technologies will support Exato's efforts to build differentiated AI-powered solutions and unlock new growth opportunities. His leadership is expected to further enhance the Company's ability to deliver scalable, secure, and business-focused AI solutions to clients across industries.

Management Commentary

"Artificial Intelligence is at the core of Exato's long-term growth strategy. Murali's extensive experience across enterprise AI, cloud technologies, customer experience, and digital transformation makes him an ideal leader to drive our next phase of innovation. We are excited to have him join the leadership team and look forward to accelerating our AI-first vision under his guidance."

- Mr. Appuorv K. Sinha

Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director

Murali Menon Commentary

"The AI landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, creating tremendous opportunities for businesses to transform how they operate and engage with customers. Exato.ai is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this shift through its AI-first approach and strong focus on customer outcomes. I am excited to join this journey and contribute to building innovative, scalable, and impactful AI solutions for enterprises worldwide."

- Murali Menon

Chief AI Officer

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