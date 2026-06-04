Exato Technologies Limited Announces Appointment of Dr. Milind Raman Godbole to its Board of Directors

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4: Exato Technologies Limited ("Exato" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered customer experience, workforce management, and digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Milind Raman Godbole as a Non-Executive Director on its Board.

Dr. Godbole is a distinguished business leader with over three decades of experience in scaling global enterprises, driving business transformation, and leading technology-enabled services organizations across international markets. His appointment marks an important milestone in Exato's journey as the Company continues to strengthen its leadership and governance framework while accelerating its growth ambitions.

Profile Snapshot

Dr. Godbole most recently served as Investor, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, and Board Member at GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, an EQT portfolio company. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in transforming the organization, growing revenue by 18x, while expanding the workforce from 2,300 to nearly 14,000 employees.

Prior to GeBBS, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Aditya Birla Minacs Worldwide, where he scaled the APAC business from 3,200 to over 12,000 employees. He has also held key leadership positions at MphasiS, including Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Operating Officer, contributing significantly to the company's global growth and operational excellence.

Dr. Godbole holds a PhD in Technology Management from NMIMS with specialization in Artificial Intelligence, Business Process Modeling, and Prescriptive Analytics. He also holds a Master's degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. In recognition of his contributions to the industry, he was named an "India BPO Think Tank Visionary" by SSON and was among six leaders recognized for shaping India's outsourcing sector.

Strategic Value to Exato

Dr. Godbole's appointment brings significant strategic value to Exato at a time when the Company is expanding its footprint across Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience Management, Workforce Management, and Digital Transformation services.

His proven ability to scale businesses from early-stage operations into globally recognized enterprises, coupled with his expertise in digital transformation and operational excellence, will provide valuable guidance to Exato's leadership team. His deep understanding of AI-driven business models, enterprise technology adoption, and global client engagement is expected to further strengthen the Company's long-term growth strategy and international expansion efforts.

Management Commentary

"The appointment of Dr. Milind Godbole marks an important milestone in Exato's growth journey. His deep expertise across technology, operations, AI, and enterprise transformation aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. We are honored to have him join our Board and look forward to leveraging his insights as we accelerate our global growth and innovation agenda."

- Mr. Appuorv K. Sinha

Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director

"What impressed me most about Exato is its entrepreneurial mindset, ambitious vision, and focus on building differentiated technology solutions. The Company has established a solid foundation and is operating in markets that present significant growth opportunities. I am excited to be part of this journey and look forward to working with the Board and management team as Exato scales its capabilities and expands its global presence."

- Dr. Milind Godbole

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)