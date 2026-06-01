Exato Technologies Limited Reports 35% Revenue Growth and 67% PAT Growth YoY in FY26; Builds a Record INR 600 Crore Order Book

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1: Exato Technologies Limited announced its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, on May 29, 2026. The company delivered a strong performance in FY26, with revenue from operations rising 35% year-on-year to INR 167.99 crore, compared to INR 124.23 crore in FY25. EBITDA stood at INR 25.39 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 15.12%. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased significantly by 67% year-on-year to INR 16.09 crore, reflecting strong operational execution and improved profitability.

Financial Highlights - FY26

Operational Highlights - FY26

* Built a record order book of INR 600 crore as on March 31, 2026, with INR 221 crore delivered and INR 379 crore in pipeline -- providing strong revenue visibility.

* Incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Exato Technologies Pty Ltd in Australia, in March 2026, adding to existing subsidiaries in the USA and Singapore.

* Strengthened the leadership team with the onboarding of a well-known industry leader in the CX and AI space to the Board of Directors (w.e.f. June 1, 2026), alongside the appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer, Chief AI Officer (w.e.f. June 1, 2026), Chief Operating Officer, and President - Revenue, Marketing & Strategic Alliances to drive the next phase of growth.

* Now serving 150+ clients across 10+ countries, including 9 of India's 10 leading banks, with over 97% customer retention.

* Exports contributed 25% of FY26 revenue; the company targets 60% export revenue over the next two to three years.

* Allocated INR 6.80 crore to proprietary IP and platforms (ExatoIQ, Prompt Base Dialer, UAM, CompliCall), targeting 25-30% IP-led revenue over the medium term.

Recognition & Strategic Milestones

* Won four awards at the NICE APAC Business Partner Summit 2026 (Busan), including APAC Partner of the Year 2025.

* Achieved NICE Platinum Partner status for the fifth consecutive year, across South Asia, the Middle East and APAC.

* Featured as Platinum Sponsor at NICE Interactions 2025 and Konecta Leaders Convention 2025 (Madrid), and showcased cloud ERP capabilities at the Acumatica Partner Summit 2026 (Seattle).

Strategy: From Project-Led Services to Platform-Led, Recurring Revenue

Exato operates at the intersection of the AIaaS and CXaaS markets, among the highest-growth and, highest-margin segments of digital transformation globally. (global AIaaS projected at 30.37% CAGR). The company follows a "sell globally, deliver from India" model, with a centralised India delivery hub and both organic and inorganic growth, including acquisitions under active evaluation.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Appuorv K. Sinha, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, Exato Technologies Limited, said: "FY26 has been a landmark year for Exato. We delivered Revenue of INR 167.99 crore, up 35% year-on-year, and PAT of INR 16.09 crore, up 67% year-on-year - with net margins expanding from 7.77% to 9.58%. Our Q4 investments were deliberate and forward-looking, directed at strengthening our global leadership team, expanding international presence across the US and Australia, accelerating customer acquisition, and deepening AI and platform capabilities. We have strengthened our leadership with the appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief AI Officer and President - Revenue, Marketing & Strategic Alliances - to drive the next phase of growth. With a record order book providing strong revenue visibility, and IPO proceeds of approximately INR 17.85 crore available to fund growth initiatives, we are well-positioned to scale our "sell globally, deliver from India" model. Our vision remains to build Exato into a globally relevant, AI-driven CX and enterprise technology platform with strong annuity revenues, scalable IP-led offerings, and long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

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