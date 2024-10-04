Excentia Infra to Invest Rs 650 Cr: Launches Tatva, its Uber-Luxury Residences in Dehradun

NewsVoir Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 4: Excentia Infra, a leading name in real estate, has launched Dehradun's first uber-luxury residential project, Tatva. Situated in the tranquil and scenic setting of Rajpur Road, Dehradun the project is spread in 5 acres. Tatva is a low-density development offering just 307 premium residences. The company will invest about Rs. 650 crores in the project. Setting a new standard in sustainability, Tatva will be Dehradun's first IGBC Pre-certified gold-rated green residential project, located in a low AQI zone, ensuring a cleaner, healthier lifestyle for its residents. Its strategic position offers easy access to cultural landmarks like the Maa Anandmayee Ashram and Shri Aurobindo Ashram, adding a spiritual and peaceful dimension to its unique location.

"Tatva delivers a rare living experience in Dehradun, where luxury and sustainability coalesce amidst the city's natural beauty. Our vision is to create eco-conscious, high-end residences that offer more than just a home--they offer a lifestyle. Tatva is perfect for discerning buyers seeking a serene, high-end living experience in one of Dehradun's most sought-after areas," said Mr. Manit Sethi, Director, Excentia Infra.

The project's architecture blends modern elegance with local aesthetics. With unit sizes ranging from 2000 sq ft to 4600 sq ft, Tatva caters to varying family sizes and preferences. The spectacular amenities include a signature five-star clubhouse, rooftop terraces with panoramic views, a multi-cuisine restaurant, an infinity pool, luxury spa services, and a central courtyard around a 200-year-old spiritual tree--perfect for those seeking relaxation amidst nature.

Expected to be ready by mid-2029, Tatva offers a perfect blend of modern luxury, eco-friendliness, and the unmatched serenity of Dehradun's lush landscape, making it an ideal investment for homebuyers looking to elevate their lifestyle.

Tatva's launch is a precursor to Excentia Infra's broader expansion strategy, which includes several high-profile developments across Noida, Kota, and Dehradun. With over 38 years of experience, Excentia Infra has completed several residential and retail spaces and is currently developing 3.5 million sq ft across multiple projects. The company is also exploring innovative construction technologies to further enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its future developments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)