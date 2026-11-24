VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 24: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited today announced its consolidated results for the half year ended September 30 2026. The company delivered strong growth even though the global experience economy was affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

H1 FY27 HIGHLIGHTS (CONSOLIDATED, UNAUDITED):

- Revenue from operations: ₹116.41 crore, up 13.1% from ₹102.91 crore in H1 FY26;

- Profit before tax: ₹27.85 crore, up 12.8% from ₹24.69 crore;

- Profit after tax: ₹24.60 crore, up 10.6% from ₹22.25 crore;

- PBT Margin: 24.0%, unchanged year on year;

- Basic EPS: ₹16.07, up 6.6% from ₹15.07;

- Sequential Growth: PBT up 19.4% and PAT up 19.8% over H2 FY26, making H1 FY27 the strongest half-year for both among the periods reported

STRONGER BALANCE SHEET

Total equity rose 45.6% to ₹250.40 crore from ₹171.94 crore at 31 March 2026. Total assets grew 27.3% to ₹299.36 crore. The company received ₹53.00 crore against shares and warrants during the half. Cash and cash equivalents rose 28.4% to ₹33.84 crore, with other bank balances of ₹25.90 crore.

Management commentary

"The conflict in the Middle East has weighed on the global experience economy, with events, travel and exhibitions all affected. Against this backdrop, EXHICON's double-digit growth in revenue and profit reflects the strength of our business model and the trust of our clients and partners. We will keep investing in exhibition infrastructure, venues and event solutions." - M Q Syed, Chairman & Managing Director, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)