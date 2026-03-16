Exicom Inaugurates Integrated Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad to Scale EV Charging and Critical Power Solutions

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16: Exicom Tele-Systems Limited (BSE: 544133) (NSE: EXICOM), one of India's leading EV charging and critical power companies, inaugurated its new integrated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The opening event, attended by prominent industry leaders from the telecom and EV sectors, marked a significant step in strengthening its manufacturing capabilities for power electronics.

Built with an investment of INR 216 cr, the facility reflects Exicom's long-term commitment to localized manufacturing and building globally competitive technology infrastructure from India. Spread across 18.4 acres with a total built-up area of 2,80,000 square feet, the plant significantly expands the company's manufacturing footprint, increasing overall production capacity by 2.5X in phase I and creating over 750 jobs in the region.

The facility has been established to support the rapidly growing demand for EV charging infrastructure, lithium-ion battery systems, and critical power solutions across Indian and export markets, powering electric mobility, telecom networks, data centres, and other mission-critical infrastructure requiring uninterrupted energy.

Designed around Industry 4.0 manufacturing principles, the plant integrates advanced automation, robotics, and digital traceability to deliver precision manufacturing at scale. The facility features ISO 8 cleanroom environment and high-precision processes for advanced power electronics. The plant also includes specialized testing infrastructure to validate performance under demanding real-world conditions. It has plans to establish India's first EV charger interoperability testing center, aimed at ensuring seamless compatibility of EV chargers across vehicles. Reinforcing this push to bring global EV charging standards closer to the Indian market, the Hyderabad facility will also manufacture Tritium's TRI-FLEX liquid-cooled power modules.

The plant is certified to internationally recognized standards including IATF 16949 (automotive- grade quality management), ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, reinforcing Exicom's focus on world-class manufacturing and operational excellence.

Commenting on the development, Anant Nahata, CEO and MD of Exicom, said: "This facility truly reflects what we mean by Beautifully Engineered. It brings together precision manufacturing, advanced automation, rigorous testing and complete product traceability to ensure every product we build meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. These capabilities allow us to innovate faster and scale with confidence. At the same time, the plant itself is a thoughtfully designed, visually striking space that reflects the care and craftsmanship behind our technology."

Sustainability has been embedded into the design and operations of the facility. The campus features 40% green cover, a 1 MW rooftop solar plant that offsets a significant portion of energy consumption, rainwater harvesting infrastructure, and a dedicated sewage treatment plant for responsible water management. The facility has been designed to meet IGBC Green Building certification standards, reflecting Exicom's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing.

With expansion-ready infrastructure and advanced manufacturing capabilities, the Hyderabad facility will play a critical role in strengthening the country's power electronics manufacturing base.

About Exicom:

Exicom is one of India's leading EV charging and Critical Power solutions manufacturer, present across the entire EV charger value chain with a host of products across both AC & DC charger segments and is spear heading India's transition to sustainable transportation while ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, US, Europe and over 1,33,000 chargers sold worldwide, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

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