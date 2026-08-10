Exicom Opens FY27 with Order Wins Across Both Businesses as Revenue Grows Sharply Year on Year

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 10: Exicom Tele-Systems Limited (BSE: 544133) (NSE: EXICOM), one of India's leading EV charging and critical power companies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY27. Standalone revenue rose ~57% year on year to ₹237 crore and EBITDA more than doubled to ~₹21 crore, lifting the EBITDA margin for Q1 to 8.8%. On a Consolidated basis, revenue grew 61% to ₹331 crore, with the EBITDA loss narrowing to ~₹22 crore from ~₹39 crore last year.Standalone revenue up ~57% YoY, EBITDA more than doubles. Consolidated EBITDA loss narrower YoY; margin under pressure.

A Quarter That Moved the Year Forward, With Margin Still to Follow

Measured against the same quarter last year, both businesses grew strongly and consolidated losses narrowed. Revenue and profitability, however, declined sequentially, from Q4 FY26, as is usually the case in the first quarter. Most of the gap is visible in the (consolidated) gross margin - 31.7% against 39.4% a year ago. A bulk of this can be attributed to the external cost environment including exchange rate volatility and input cost pressures owing to key component prices. We are addressing it at source, building resilience into our supply chain. Underneath the quarterly numbers, both businesses built a strong order book.

EV Charging: A Quarter Spent Winning the Year's Business

India's EV market marked a pivotal moment this quarter, crossing 80,000 electric four-wheeler sales for the first time. A market of that size gives Exicom a materially larger base to sell into, across home charging and the public networks operators build. On the AC side, Exicom recorded a YoY growth of 35% in Q1 FY27. DC sales ran softer, as the first quarter is when charging network operators set budgets and plan sites. Exicom's India EV business grew revenue 15% year-on-year, and order booking stayed healthy. Some of the key business highlights are captured below:

* On AC charging, Exicom became sole supplier of 7.4 kW units to a leading carmaker. The company strengthened its flagship Spin Air AC charging portfolio with the launch of an AI-chatbot - SpinWise and a new generation of its Spin Control app which now has public charger discoverability, real-time tracking and seamless support. Looking ahead, with EV makers forecasting much higher volumes owing to the market buoyancy, Exicom is working towards doubling its AC line capacity starting Q3.

* Across public charging, Exicom brought on fifteen new charge point operators, securing orders for over 180 DC chargers with Bus/Truck OEMs and Charging Network operators till October 2026. Exicom also renewed its long-term partnership with a leading e-trucking company.

* On the product side, Exicom introduced Slim DC chargers; sub-100 kW DC charging for dense commercial spaces. These Slim series chargers are enabled with smart tech features like Ring Topology which enables inter-charger power sharing to maximize efficiencies and throughputs.

* In exports, Exicom expanded its global footprint with orders from ten new countries, widening the base, while maintaining steady momentum across Southeast Asia and Middle East markets. The company also undertook extensive product development efforts, building an end-to-end ecosystem for selling custom-built and certified AC and DC chargers in specific European markets.

Tritium: Order Intake Steps Up as Next-Generation Products Reach Customers

Tritium recorded a revenue of USD 10.3 million and 508 charger sales in the current quarter. The next phase of Tritium's progress is now showing in its order book. During the quarter the business booked USD 20.8 million in orders, roughly double the previous quarter. Its newest high power charging system TRI-FLEX is under lab validation with the largest open public charging network in the US and on the power side, the first GRID-FLEX system started to operate at a hyperscale customer in June 2026. These developments, together with a strengthening order book, should support meaningful scale from Q2 FY27 onwards and keep Tritium on track for EBITDA breakeven in Q4 FY27.

Critical Power: A Quarter That Built the Order Book

Critical Power revenue grew 80% year on year, carried largely by 5G site expansion by leading telcos and Bharat Net Phase 3, where Exicom holds over 60% wallet share. Company's Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) portfolio which consists of solutions up to 300 kWh for home and C & I segment also added 14 customers and close to ₹20 crore bookings in Q1, an early base we expect to scale in FY27. Export markets continued to perform well with Africa and the Middle East contributing to 8% of revenues.

Remarking on the performance, Anant Nahata, Managing Director and CEO, Exicom, said: "Against the same quarter last year this is a stronger business. The Q1 revenue trajectory materialised as planned, however, cost pressure took more out of margins than what we anticipated. Looking at FY27, we are excited to see the EV market expand beyond its current shape and form. I am confident about the year ahead, and that confidence comes from where both our businesses now sit, with more customers, more geographies, a deeper order book, and commitments that deliver through FY27."

About Exicom:

Exicom is one of India's leading EV charging and Critical Power solutions manufacturer, present across the entire EV charger value chain with a host of products across both AC & DC charger segments and is spearheading India's transition to sustainable transportation while ensuring the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise across its divisions, Exicom's critical power solutions serve as the backbone of communication networks, delivering uninterrupted power supplies crucial for telecom infrastructure. With a footprint spanning India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, US, Europe and over 200,000 chargers sold worldwide, Exicom is at the forefront of shaping the global EV charging landscape.

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied depending upon economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors.

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