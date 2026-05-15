EZTax Introduces AI-Based AIS Reconciliation and Tax Filing Enhancements for AY 2026-27

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15: EZTax.in, an authorized e-Return Intermediary (ERI), announced new AI-enabled capabilities in its self-service Income Tax e-Filing platform for Assessment Year 2026-27, focused on simplifying reconciliation of AIS, broker statements, and prefilled tax data for self-filing taxpayers.

The release includes features such as AIS Upload for Capital Gains, AIS Reconciliation, and automated Income Tax Rule Alerts intended to help taxpayers review disclosures, identify mismatches, and reduce manual consolidation of financial information across multiple reporting sources.

As Annual Information Statement (AIS) reporting, prefilled returns, and broker disclosures continue to expand, taxpayers are increasingly required to reconcile information reported across brokers, depositories, registrar and transfer agents, and other financial institutions before filing returns. EZTax said the new capabilities are designed to assist taxpayers in reviewing and validating such data during the filing process.

The AIS Upload feature allows taxpayers to upload AIS data and automatically read entries related to capital gains, dividends, interest income, salary, taxes paid, TDS, and other reported transactions. According to the company, the feature is intended to reduce the need for manual compilation of statements from brokers, mutual fund platforms, depositories including CDSL and NSDL, and registrar and transfer agents such as CAMS and KFIN Technologies.

The AIS Reconciliation capability compares taxpayer-entered information with government-reported data to identify mismatches, duplicate disclosures, and incomplete reporting prior to submission of returns. EZTax also introduced automated rule-based alerts intended to notify taxpayers of common filing inconsistencies relating to deductions, TDS, capital gains reporting, and tax regime selection.

Suneel Dasari, Founder and CEO of EZTax, said, "Tax filing in India is increasingly becoming a process of reconciling information reported across multiple systems and financial institutions. Our focus has been on building agents that help taxpayers review this information with greater clarity and reduce avoidable reporting inconsistencies."

Mr. Dasari added that adoption of AI-assisted filing features on the platform has increased during the current filing season, particularly among taxpayers dealing with capital gains, investment disclosures, and multi-source income reporting.

EZTax said the updated filing workflows are available for AY 2026-27 filings as well as updated return submissions for earlier years through its web and mobile platforms.

The company provides self-service and expert-assisted tax filing services covering salaried individuals, investors, traders, professionals, businesses, HNIs, and NRIs, including support for capital gains taxation, foreign income disclosures, Form 67 filings, GST, TDS compliance, and tax notices.

Availability

The updated filing capabilities are available on EZTax.in for AY 2026-27 filings and updated return submissions for earlier years through the company's web and mobile platforms.

Pricing

EZTax said self-service filing plans for AY 2026-27 start at Rs. 249 plus applicable taxes, while expert-assisted filing plans start at Rs. 999 plus taxes.

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