Fab Capital, a debt financing and capital solutions platform for Indian businesses, facilitated over ₹40 crore in monthly debt financing via its lender network, marking its growing footprint

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28: Fab Capital helps diverse businesses, including Shark Tank India-featured companies, access debt capital for growth, working capital, and other needs. Unlike equity fundraising platforms, Fab Capital deals exclusively in debt, allowing businesses to raise capital without giving up ownership.

Fab Capital works with 60+ lending partners (banks, NBFCs, fintechs, private credit providers), onboarding new ones to expand offerings. Solutions include working capital, term, secured/unsecured business, supply chain, invoice discounting, purchase order, machinery, project, export/import finance; structured debt, private credit, lease rental discounting, and customized debt structures.

Fab Capital Founder & Director Banoth Shabari Nadh stated that ₹40 crore/month is an important milestone, not the destination. Their current focus is building the lender ecosystem, technology, and distribution muscle to ensure India's fast-growing businesses receive appropriate debt capital across all locations and sectors.

The company continues building FabFox, its technology platform to quickly and efficiently match businesses with suitable lenders at scale.

Fab Capital plans to keep expanding its lender network, product suite, and geographic reach as Indian businesses increasingly look beyond traditional bank financing, signaling the direction of India's debt and alternative credit market.

Fab Capital connects Indian businesses to debt capital. More info: fabcapital.in.

More About Fab Capital

Fab Capital is a capital solutions platform that connects businesses with a wide network of banks, NBFCs, fintechs, private credit providers and other lending institutions. The company helps businesses access structured and customized debt solutions across working capital, business loans, project finance, private credit, structured debt and other capital requirements.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3009079/Banoth_Shabari_Nadh.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3009078/Fab_Capital_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)